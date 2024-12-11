Statement from Gary Bettman

Large 16x9 (1)
By Seattle Kraken /
@SeattleKraken nhl.com/kraken

David Bonderman lived a life that was astounding in its breadth of achievement, unflinching in its commitment to excellence and relentless in its passion for improving lives – particularly in his adopted home state of Washington. An accomplished litigator and businessman, Bonderman was determined that his personal success positively impact others through conservation, philanthropy, sports, and music.

A proud alumnus of the University of Washington, in 2018 he brought NHL hockey to the Pacific Northwest, gaining approval from the Board of Governors to establish an expansion franchise in Seattle that would be named the Kraken and begin play in 2021. Adding David to the Board and the Seattle franchise to the NHL made our League and our game stronger, setting new standards in environmental responsibility and diversity and inclusion.

The National Hockey League celebrates David Bonderman’s remarkable life and mourns his passing. We send our deepest condolences to his five children, three grandchildren and the entire Seattle Kraken organization.

News Feed

Statement on behalf of Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken

David Bonderman 1942 - 2024

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Florida

Kraken Stay with Cup Champs, Fall in Shootout

Kraken (14-14-1) vs. Panthers (17-9-2) | 7:00 p.m.

Competitive and Collaborative in Coachella

Honoring The Present, Remembering the Past

Leadership Feature: Denise Stiffarm

From High School to Heritage

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New York

Kraken Cap Stellar Trip With Comeback Win

Kraken (13-14-1) at Rangers (14-10-1) | 10:00 a.m.

Bringing Down the House

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New Jersey

Burakovsky, Kraken Keep It Close But Take Road Loss

Firebirds Standing Tall in Sequel to Two Title Years

Kraken (13-13-1) at Devils (17-9-2) | 4:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at New York