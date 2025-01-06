Pride Night Employee Profile: Hannah Ziegler

Being part of those stories is something Ziegler considers a privilege. She’s quick to point out that as a storyteller, she’s in control of the narrative around sacred stories and she understands the responsibility of that, because telling their own story has been a matter of life and death.

Ziegler identifies as queer and as a lesbian. Fear of a lack of acceptance meant she carefully shared their truth in stages. In their junior year of high school, she told their mom and a few close friends. But she didn’t feel fully safe coming out until 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down life as many of us knew it.

“I was alone with myself, and I was like I can't do this anymore,” Ziegler said. “I'd rather, take this risk and live and love as who I am, versus hide parts of me that are me.

“It was one of the hardest things I've had to do. I knew there was a possibility of a loss, but I'd rather have that than lose out on the people that I love,” Ziegler said. “It wasn't necessarily received all the way by some people, and that's work that's continuing to be done. But I'm grateful that I did it every single day.

“I lived a double life for a while, and it was, it was really terrifying, not knowing what the other side was going to be. The other side hasn't always been easy, but now being fully who I am and being able to live and love as myself, it's the coolest thing, and I'm really appreciative for the support that I got to do that, because it wasn't just me. I had a lot of people rooting for me and still do. I don't have any regrets.”

And that’s why in addition to telling the stories of others, Ziegler stands strong in sharing their own truth and celebrating those who amplify the stories of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It's the position that I have,” Ziegler said. “I don't take it lightly that I wouldn't be here without my entire community, without those who came before me. And it's something I hold very sacred and close to me, and I will go to bat for, for it every single day.

“I know that I'm very fortunate to be where I'm at and to be out and proud and be able to do that loudly. And I know a lot of people don't have that or weren't afforded that. Anything I can do to be a voice in spaces where they're not able to have a voice - I do that without question, or at least I try. It's something that's really important to me.”

That mindset is part of what makes the Kraken feel like home for Ziegler. She calls the production team their “chosen family,” and their eyes light up as she describes how they’ve embraced them “fully” and supported them “like no other.” She highlights the fact that Justin Rogers is the first openly gay head trainer in the NHL, and that she has been able to participate in Seattle’s PRIDE parade with the Kraken.

Nights like Monday’s PRIDE celebration “means the world.”

“Visibility is everything,” Ziegler said. “I know just for myself, seeing other LGBTQ+ individuals in the organization and seeing the support, I'm like, ‘okay, they're there. I can also do this,’ and knowing that their story is getting out to everyone else…and I have people coming to me and talking about it. And my reaction is, ‘You’re hearing about Justin? This is amazing!’ I think it really is game-changing. I also think it would be life-changing. Those stories change lives. Those stories help people stay here and give them hope.

Ziegler’s story is still being written. Just as she’s still writing the stories of others. And both are being done with the utmost care. There was a point in her life when Ziegler didn’t know if she’d be able to make it through another day. Now she feels “the most like myself that I ever have been in my life, out and proudly living my dream and loving really hard.”

That’s the experience she hopes for others, and they are fighting for it every day, both personally and professionally.

“I think that coming out and being a queer woman shapes my storytelling,” Ziegler said. “And telling stories and having conversations, whether they're the tough ones or the more celebratory ones, it's incredibly important and advocating for people, even if you don't know them.

“There's always a kid behind a conversation that you're having who thinks that this world is a better place with them not in it because of who they are or because of what they're facing at home. That's what I think about a lot of the time…any conversation is way bigger than me. If I can try my best to make the world a better, more inclusive place for at least one person, that's something I'll choose every single day because I know what it's like to be within yourself and not feel like you can be here fully and authentically…If I can help someone by just having a conversation, then I’m happy with that.”