Reading the Room

“Each year, a book was waiting in our stall for us to read,” Hayden said. “There were really good lessons in those. The story of the All Blacks (a New Zealand rugby team) was more applicable to improving as a team, and the other was more focused on the individual.”

The Firebirds had a group conversation about Urban’s book, but that was the extent of discussion about the books in the hall. Hayden says it’s never forced or expected that any player read any of them; they are just there. And the forward, whose brother also always gives him a book to read every Christmas (this year, it was “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance”), found himself combing through titles to find something to read.

Hayden says he’s stuck mostly to non-fiction. A smile broadens as he describes the books he’s enjoyed from Bylsma’s collection. There was “11 Guiding Principles for Men” and “Move Ahead with Possibility Thinking,” – one that Hayden is currently reading again. And then there was one that was “so old, with a ton of notes in it,” that the Yale grad was worried about damaging it, so he returned it to the “library” and bought a copy of his own.

And sometimes those books spur conversations. Bylsma lists off players like Hayden, Shane Wright, and Jacob Melanson, among others, who’ve had discussions with their coach about what they’ve read, and while those talks aren’t something Bylsma seeks out if they happen, they can turn into pretty cool experiences.