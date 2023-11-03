Postgame Instant Analysis: Nashville vs Seattle

Coming back from the opposite coast of the country can be a grind, but the Kraken embraced the challenge and fought their way to a 4-2 win over the Predators ending the season series with a score of 1-1.

It was the first time this season Seattle has won back-to-back games and the team did it with a lot of positive ingredients: another power play goal; the ability to not surrender a lead; nine different players contributing on the scoresheet; and excellent play in net.

Let’s look at the game “by the numbers.”

Another earned win for the Kraken who generated 53.66-percent of all shot volume and 51.12-percent of all shot quality. The home team controlled the quality battle through all three periods of play and only gave up a slight advantage in shot volume in the middle frame.

Nashville is a team that likes to try to create off the stretch pass and rush attack. The Kraken bested them at their game with 10 rush chances to the Predators’ five.

Philipp Grubauer was simply outstanding in this game. He turned away all but two of the 66 pucks fired in his direction and saved 1.9 more goals than he should have based on the shot quality he faced. That is good enough for his third quality start of the season.

Brian Dumoulin scored in his second consecutive game for the first time in his career. He also earned the highest game score of the night according to HockeyStatsCards.com, followed by Justin Schultz, Jared McCann, Philipp Grubauer and Yanni Gourde.

Score one for reclaiming momentum. For the second time this season, the Kraken scored a response goal after an opponent’s score. Dumoulin’s tally came 24 seconds after Roman Josi’s. In both instances, the Kraken have gone on to win the game.

Eeli Tolvanen didn’t score in this game, but he was doing a lot of good things. According to Sportlogiq, he led his team in expected goals, possession time in the offensive zone, scoring chances off the cycle, shot attempts from the slot, and scoring chances off the rush.

The power play continued to find success converting on one of its four opportunities. This maintains the 25-percent conversion rate established in October placing the Kraken at ninth best in the league with the skater advantage.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):