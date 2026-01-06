Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

+ The Kraken were out attempted in 5-on-5 play generating 40.7-percent of all shot volume but built a 52.1-percent edge in shot quality powered by strong opening and closing periods – the third was their strongest when Seattle generated 72.8-percent of all shot quality.

+ The Kraken have now earned a point in eight straight games tying the second-longest point streak in franchise history.

+ Freddy Gaudreau and Matty Beniers’ goals were scored fourteen seconds apart marking the third pairing of OWN-OWN response goals this season and the second during the current point streak. The Kraken have won every game in which they’ve scored this type of response goal.

+ Philipp Grubauer’s outstanding play continued tonight. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, he saved 2.71 more goals than expected. That’s the sixth-best performance as a member of the Kraken and the eleventh best of his career.

+ This was Grubauer’s tenth quality start of the season.

+ Grubauer was awarded the player of the game F1 helmet and now joins Joey Daccord, Ryan Lindgren, and Brandon Montour as the only players to have received the helmet more than once this season.

+ The line to tilt the ice most significantly the Kraken’s way was Matty Beniers’ (with Kaapo Kakko and Jordan Eberle). The trio had a plus-3 shot attempt advantage and created 67.3-percent of all shot quality in 10:28 of ice time together.

+ With the secondary assist on Vince Dunn’s goal, Adam Larsson earned the 250th point of his NHL career. It’s the eleventh time he’s set up his defensive partner to put the puck in the net – that’s more than any other player to have played in a Kraken jersey.

+ Shane Wright scored tonight’s game-winning goal and, in the process, became the fourth Kraken player to put the puck in the net on their birthday (Wright; Matty Beniers Nov. 5, 2024; Oliver Bjorkstrand Oct. 10, 2023; John Hayden Feb. 14 2023)

+ Eberle played in his 1,100th NHL game.

+ The top players in the game according to Game Score were: Larsson, Dunn, Grubauer, Matty Beniers and Eberle.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):