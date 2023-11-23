News Feed

Postgame Instant Analysis: San Jose vs. Seattle

12 Kraken skaters get on the scoresheet in a complete effort – earn 7-1 win

PostGameInstantAnalysis_16x9
By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

The Kraken came into this game knowing they had opportunity to assert themselves offensively and they did just that. Seattle exploded to a four-goal lead in the opening frame, and kept pushing with at least one goal in each of the following periods.

Jared McCann, Eeli Tolvanen, Yanni Gourde, and Oliver Bjorkstrand all had multi-point nights and 12 Kraken players earned at least one point on the way to a dominating 7-1 victory.

Let’s look at the game “by the numbers.”

  • It was a dominant outing by the Kraken. In 5-on-5 play, Seattle generated 65.56-percent of all shot attempts and an impressive 74.56-percent of all shot quality. The second period was the home team’s most impressive as they earned 90-plus-percent in both measures.
  • The Kraken won 55.3-percent of all loose puck battles and created six scoring chances off turnovers.
  • The four goals the Kraken scored in the first period is the third most goals in any period in Kraken history.
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a goal and had three assists and led all skaters in the game in controlled entries with six. His four-point outing tied a franchise record (Jaden Schwartz (1-3—4 on Nov. 21, 2021) and Jordan Eberle (0-4—4 on Nov. 29, 2022).
  • Adam Larsson’s goal was his first of the season and puts his career point total at 199.
  • All four forward lines came out on top when it came to shot differential against the Sharks. The Matty Beniers line had an impressive 77.78-percent of shot volume and 96-percent of all shot quality.
  • Jordan Eberle led all skaters in shot quality (1.13 expected goals) including three scoring chances off the rush.
  • The Sharks’ 14 shots on goal ties a franchise record for fewest shots against in a game.
  • Joey Daccord’s performance was strong enough to qualify as a quality start – it was his third of the season.

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (click HERE for how to read this graphic):

IMG_1911