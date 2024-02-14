An Ollie-Star! 

Like most NHL players, Oliver Bjorkstrand had already made plans for the All-Star break this year, but he was happy to change his itinerary when Dave Hakstol told the forward that he would be representing the Kraken at the 2024 weekend that celebrates the top players in the NHL across all 32 teams.

“It's a good milestone to say you're part of an All-Star game,” Bjorkstrand said. “Coming into the League, I don't know if I thought I was going to achieve that. So that's pretty special. I'll definitely bring that with me.”

Bjorkstrand’s All-Star experience began on Wednesday, Jan. 31 as he, his wife Jill, son Otto, and mother-in-law all traveled together to Toronto – the location of this year’s All-Star events. It wasn’t just a special time to celebrate Bjorkstrand’s achievements, it was an opportunity to give his family a bigger window into work life in the NHL without the demands of a game day.

In between All-Star commitments, the Bjorkstrands visited Ripley’s Aquarium in downtown Toronto, enjoyed meals together, relaxed a bit, and just enjoyed time together as a family.

But the purpose of the trip, of course, was the events put on by the NHL.

The formal schedule included the drafting of the four All-Star teams and the game tournament itself. Bjorkstrand was part of Team MacKinnon which included players like Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby. A player Bjorkstrand had been watching since he was young.

“I think that's special,” Bjorkstrand said. “With him and certain guys that came in (to the NHL), they obviously became great players. When you are around those guys, it's pretty cool.”

These teams didn’t have the formality of a roster going into an NHL matchup – in fact, two teams shared the same locker room! – so there weren’t big strategy sessions or pre-game speeches, but in getting ready for the game and hanging around the rink, there was time to get to know some of the other top talent in the League.

“You chat a little bit,” Bjorkstrand said. It's fun getting to know one another. Most of it is small talk, but it's still fun -- like you play against these guys, you battle against them (in games), but I feel like most guys are nice off the ice. So, it's fun to get to engage with them.”

And as for the game itself, that was Bjorkstrand’s favorite part. In addition to creating a couple of scoring chances, he scored what linemate Yanni Gourde described as a “great goal” – the only score to not come from captain MacKinnon himself.