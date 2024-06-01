Firebirds Win Eighth Straight in Playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have picked an ideal time to string together an eight-game winning streak. After losing the opening game of a postseason series against Calgary, the Kraken American Hockey League affiliate reeled off six wins in a row to close out Calgary and another division rival, Ontario, to advance to the Western Conference final for the second straight year.

Friday night’s eighth consecutive win, a 3-1 home victory in front of a sold-out Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA, stakes Coachella Valley to a 2-0 advantage in games against Central Division champ Milwaukee. AHL veteran Andrew Poturalski scored the game’s first goal in the first 28 seconds, and young top-pair defenseman Ryker Evans doubled the lead 15 minutes into the opening frame, with the assist going to promising prospect Logan Morrison. The goals were the second of the postseason for both players.

Milwaukee halved the lead early second period, but Firebirds leading scorer Kole Lind, a standout in last year’s deep playoffs run, tallied his fourth goal in nine postseason games to regain the two-goal lead. The Firebirds outshot the visiting Admirals, 16-8, in the middle period to keep control of the game. Milwaukee responded with ten shots in the final period but couldn’t solve goalie Chris Driedger, who finished with 31 saves.

The best-of-seven series now moves to Milwaukee for Games 3, 4 and 5 (the latter if necessary). The slate is Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Firkus, WHL Champ Moose Jaw Falls in Memorial Cup Semifinal

When Kraken 2022 second-rounder and Western Hockey League Moose Jaw star Jagger Firkus scored his second goal of the 2024 Memorial Cup in the first period of Friday’s semifinal against host squad Saginaw, it tied the game at 1-1 going into the first intermission. But the wheels fell for Moose Jaw in the second period, when Saginaw busted out for five goals and 6-1 lead that finished with a 7-1 final score. Saginaw now plays Ontario Hockey League rival London on Saturday for the Memorial Cup championship. Firkus finished the tourney with two goals and two assists in four games.