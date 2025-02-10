In With the Finns

CALGARY – Kraken fans can appreciate the arrival of Kaapo Kakko for many reasons, including the five goals and 12 assists he’s notched playing alongside cornerstone center Matty Beniers and veteran all-around impressive winger Jaden Schwartz. Plus, Beniers now has 13 goals on the season, nine (six even-strength) since Kakko joined his line, and Schwartz has scored 10 goals (nine even-strength) since the trade.

His new coach, Dan Bylsma, is happy to oblige with more reasons: “He’s a big body, can hold onto the puck in the offensive zone, create space for his linemates and he’s good and big around the net. That means scoring goals and making plays in and around there ... We don't have a lot of guys like that. We're seeing it night in and night out. It's a big difference for our team. “

Kakko likes playing for Bylsma and appreciates the coach’s message to play his game, which the two discussed on Day 1 in a United Center corridor in Chicago about nine hours after the Finnish forward arrived on a late-night flight from New York: “I can try to do something, especially in the in the offensive zone, trying to make plays,” said Kakko. “Sometimes you make mistakes, but if you don't try, you're never gonna make a play. I think that's confidence because when you're trying to do those things, you maybe score a goal or [set up a teammate].”

Another reason and a perfect example of his under-the-radar skills: On Beniers’ goal in the recent home win over Pittsburgh, Kakko stole the puck just outside the Penguins zone, then stickhandled patiently to get commitments from defenders, eventually feeding Beniers to provide his linemate with time and room to ripple the net.

And one more appealing reason: When asked in the middle of last week, Kakko admitted he didn’t know the travel plan to Montreal, the site of the first round of games, nor what teammates might be on a line with him. He was solely focused on the Seattle games at hand, saying, “I mean, not thinking about it [4 Nations Faceoff] too much ... I don’t know my role, let’s see how it goes.”

Kakko Went East as the Team Plane Flew West

By the weekend, Kakko allowed he did know he would be flying to Montreal after Saturday’s game, which turned out to be a thrilling comeback that lifted the spirits of the players, coaches, staffers, and any Kraken fans who braved Calgary’s single-digit temperatures to see young centers Shane Wright and Beniers heat up late game in the 3-2 overtime win.

“I think those are going to be fun games and fun tournament,” said Kakko, who let’s not forget is just 23 years old. “A lot of friends over there playing with Team Finland. It’s good to see them, and a lot of them I haven't been playing with for a while. That's also nice to play with the good friends, good guys.”

Kakko said he figures his solid start for the New York Rangers likely upped his chances of being named to the tournament, plus he has deep experience playing for Finland’s national teams.

Feeling Good About His Linemates

Kakko quickly jelled with Beniers and Schwartz. While most of us focus on the chemistry between the so-called youngsters Kakko and Beniers, the vibes are good with Schwartz too. In fact, Kakko pointed out in a media scrum last week that the veteran alternate captain texted him soon after the trade to welcome and still queries his new young teammate if “you need anything I can help you with.”

“We’re spending a lot of time in the O-zone getting chances,” said Kakko about the line. “When you get those chances, you’ve got to be happy about it. You just got to keep going. Obviously, you have more confidence when you get the chance.”

Kakko is grateful to have fellow countryman Eeli Tolvanen as a teammate. He was short on Finnish teammates in New York and stayed with Tolvanen when first traded a week before Christmas.

“He’s been showing me the city a bit, helping me a lot off the ice,” said the young Finn. “I mean, it’s just way easier for me when he’s over here.”

Let’s Finish with a Bit of Finnish Fun

For his part, Tolvanen had some just-kidding fun when questioned about Kakko before Saturday’s game, commenting about Kakko moving into his own place.

“Yeah, it was about time for him to get out of there,” said the teammate everyone calls 'Tolvy', unable to suppress a smile. ”No, we had a good Christmas, a lot of laughs together ... it's been a lot of fun hanging out with him.”

One more laugh: With Kakko heading to the 4 Nations Faceoff and 32 Bar and Grill hosting a watch party this coming Thursday for the Finland-USA game, puck drop at 5 p.m. with some Finnish food specials.

Tolvanen feigns hardship: “The thing is, I've asked the chef [Brandon Cathey, the team’s and 32’s chef] to make Finnish meals for two years. No, nothing happened. Then Kaapo shows up ... [and fans can sample Finnish this week]

OK, back to serious thoughts about Kaako from his countryman: “He’s a big part of our team. Right away he jumped in on the team. He's been putting up points. He's a good teammate. We all really enjoy having him around.”