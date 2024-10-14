Kraken Unity Fund 

El Centro de la Raza strives to use social, cultural, educational, economic and civic activities as vehicles to bring together peoples of all races and refuses to separate our nation’s economic model from the historic tragedy of racism, poverty, and war. Our organization tries to combine a strong sense of self-worth and connectedness to one’s family and culture with active participation in community affairs. Our collective self-governance has developed an extensive network, nationally and internationally, to join diverse peoples with common problems in search of effective and just solutions.