Kraken Unity Fund 

The Hispanic Heritage Night pres. by Model Kraken Unity Fund recipient is El Centro de la Raza

Large 16x9

Kraken Unity Fund Recipient: El Centro de la Raza

El Centro de la Raza strives to use social, cultural, educational, economic and civic activities as vehicles to bring together peoples of all races and refuses to separate our nation’s economic model from the historic tragedy of racism, poverty, and war. Our organization tries to combine a strong sense of self-worth and connectedness to one’s family and culture with active participation in community affairs. Our collective self-governance has developed an extensive network, nationally and internationally, to join diverse peoples with common problems in search of effective and just solutions.

News Feed

Kraken (1-2-0) at Predators (0-2-0) | 5:00 p.m.

Goal-Scoring Tolvanen Gets Last Laugh With Kraken 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Dallas

Drought in Dallas, Kraken Shut Out

Kraken (1-1-0) at Stars (2-0-0) | 5:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Minnesota

Three Rallies Fuel Shootout Thriller

Kraken (0-1-0) at Wild (1-0-0) | 5:00 p.m.

Kraken Captaincy A Vital Role For Eberle To Fill 

Net Gain: Daccord in Goal Through 2029-30

Holding Open the Door

Postgame Instant Analysis: St. Louis vs. Seattle

Final Buzzer: Kraken Fall Just Short in Opener

Kraken Name Jordan Eberle Team Captain  

3 Game Essentials | Kraken (0-0-0) vs Blues (0-0-0) | 1:30 p.m.

Opening Kraken Roster: ‘Really Good Players’ All Over 

Early Task: Build Belief, Be Contenders

CAMP BLOG | Kraken Roster Taking Shape Ahead of Tuesday's Opener