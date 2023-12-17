SEA Comeback: Hope, Heartbreak

Scoring First Again

Saturday started out right on the twin boards with defensive stalwart Adam Larsson scoring his second goal of the season. But Seattle was outshot 14 to three in the first 20 minutes and that shots on goal marker was 29 to 9 at the second intermission.

Joey Daccord turned in another strong performance as the current No. 1 goalie for the Kraken, surrendering one goal after a near-net turnover and the second goal on a Kings power play that effectively was made possible by Jamie Oleksiak losing his skate edge to leave LA young star Quinton Byfield with time and space to get a back-door pass to the seemingly ageless Kings' captain and leading scorer Anze Kopitar, who snuck in behind Adam Larsson and Yanni Gourde.

Los Angeles is no question an elite Western Conference and Pacific Division squad this season the Kraken hung with the Kings blend of young upcoming stars and veteran wonders such as Kopitar and D-m Drew Doughty. Staying close in this matchup is not enough for Kraken players and coaches alike, something to keep front of mind in the Wednesday rematch in downtown LA.

“We played hard from start to finish,” said Dave Hakstol, who was clear this was no moral victory game and that he and the team wanted both standings points. “One of the keys against that team is not becoming frustrated. They're outstanding. Defensively, they play hard, they shut down the middle of the rink, and they're able to break out with structure [Gourde backed up his coach, saying LA is the most structured team the Kraken have faced this season]. A real important piece is going into the third period just remaining confident, staying with it.”

Unwanted Penalties

The aforementioned power play goal in the second period was made possible by a roughing call on Kraken defenseman Will Borgen, who took exception to LAK defenseman Mikey Anderson’s monster takedown of Seattle rookie Tye Kartye. But Anderson didn’t retaliate to Borgen’s hard shove and only Borgen went to the penalty box. For his part, Hakstol didn’t like what Borgen did, and the same for the two-minute minor for slashing that Vince Dunn took in overtime.

“We took two penalties tonight that we'll talk about internally, discuss penalties that we don't want to take,” said the Kraken head coach. “You know, sometimes there’s frustration that builds when you see a couple of other calls or non-calls ... won't get into which ones. The bottom line is those things happen during a hockey game. You just have to have the presence of mind to take care of the situation [but not by taking a penalty].”

Larsson Lights It Up

With all eyes on veteran scorer Tomas Tatar joining the Kraken as part of the Matty Beniers line, the fourth line continued its influential ways, this time on the game’s opening goal. Kailer Yamamoto won a puck battle in the left corner, to keep play in the Kings zone. Yamamoto passed to Vince Dunn who took hold of the puck and moved it to his defensive partner Adam Larsson who went net-front and pinballed the puck past LA goalie Cam Talbot. Winger Devin Shore and linemate/center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare held off their respective foes net-front to allow Larsson’s successful scoring attempt.