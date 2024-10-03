Final Buzzer: Shane Wright’s Talent On-Display In Kraken Win

For Wright, his two-goal outing gave him three in his past two games along with some strong performances in two prior contests. The Kraken had Wright centering a third line with Eeli Tolvanen and Bjorkstrand, and a third trio of some sort is where Wright is also expected to begin the season next Tuesday against St. Louis, with center Yanni Gourde dropping down to the fourth.

Kraken head coach Dan Bylsma said earlier in the day that the lines used in this contest wouldn’t necessarily be identical to his season opening forward groups. That possibility of changes seemed to increase midway through the third period when Tanev hobbled off the ice and to the dressing room after blocking a shot while helping kill a penalty.

But Tanev was soon back on the ice, assisting on Borgen’s closing goal by circling behind the net and making a solid pass out front that the defender buried.

As for Wright, the thought of him becoming the team’s third center behind some combo of Matty Beniers and Chandler Stephenson is rooted in him needing to see more minutes to help unleash the gifted offensive skills he’d displayed so often in major junior hockey. He’d been working toward it the past two years since the 2022 NHL Draft by bulking up his body training in the summertime with Kraken consultant Gary Roberts and spending his hockey winters learning to find more time and space with the puck.

The creativity shown on Tuesday’s initial backhand goal is exactly what the Kraken hoped to see once Wright found ways to not only get to pucks but have the confidence to hold them a tad longer and do something special with them.