Kraken Trio: Three for Three on Homestand

The two-goal cushion lasted under two minutes as a familiar face, original Kraken forward Ryan Donato, scored his eighth goal of the young season on hustle, following up his own shot for a rebound score that ended SEA goalie Joey Daccord’s shutout bid.

Daccord wasn’t super busy on the whole – he faced just 14 shots on goal by mid-third period – but he made a Grade-A point-blank stop on Lucas Reichel just a few shifts after the Chicago score. With eight minutes, Daccord repeated the heroics with a sliding stop on a wide-open Jason Dickinson.

Eberle Leaves Game in Second Period

Let’s get the On his first shift of the second period, Kraken captain Jordan Eberle crashed into offensive-zone end boards and didn’t get up for more than a minute. He needed assistance from trainer Justin Rogers to leave the ice and make his way down the tunnel. The team announced Eberle was being evaluated for a possible lower-body injury, and his return was deemed doubtful. He didn’t come back, and there was no official word after the game. Bylsma said the media would learn more on Friday, with practice scheduled for 11 a.m.

Any fans wondering about the availability of newly re-acquired forward Daniel Sprong, Dan Bylsma said after the morning skate the team was still hoping for the former 21-goal scorer to arrive by the weekend.

Better Start, Puck Karma for Beniers

Dan Bylsma didn’t much like the first periods of the last four games, reaching back to a Sunday afternoon road loss in Boston. Thursday’s opening 20 minutes were better. The visiting Blackhawks managed just three shots on goal. Seattle generated some offensive zone pressure and puck possession, finishing the period with ten shots on goal, two of which were high-danger chances per Natural Stat Trick.

Less pleasing for the Kraken head coach was a power play that nearly when the whole two minutes without a shot on goal. Matty Beniers fired a zinger with one second left on the man-advantage clock, beating Chicago veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek, but unfortunately, the attempt rang off the metal of the left post. Mrazek has been praised all fall for keeping his team in games and he continued that trend here in the first period.

The hockey gods served up some puck karma to Beniers in the middle period. Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, subbing in for captain Jordan Eberle, gathered the puck at center ice and worked the puck to Jared McCann, who drew defenders before slipping the puck to Beniers. The Kraken center didn’t miss with a screamer of a shot to bring the decibels from the Seattle faithful.