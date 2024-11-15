Kraken Trio: Three for Three on Homestand

Third straight win gets Seattle back to even with 8-8-1 record, Jaden Schwartz scores game-winner with his 200th NHL regular season goal

14_FinaBuzzer_2568x1444_HomeWin
By Bob Condor /
@ByBobCondor nhl.com/kraken

Some nights it’s all about taking care of business, which is exactly what veteran forward Jaden Schwartz did early third period, punching up a 2-0 lead for the Kraken and ultimately having scored the game-winning goal. Young D-man Ryker Evans started the play for an assist, and Chandler Stephenson went deep left corner before he skilled the puck with a hook pass to his linemate.

Schwartz, per usual for the hard-nosed NHLer, was buzzing net front. He slid to the left post while Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek and a defender were moving in the opposite direction, tracking Stephenson's pass route. Schwartz tucked into the gaping net and calmly took glove bumps at the bench. You would never suspect the goal marked his 200th score in the NHL. But Kraken public address announcer Chet Buchanan clued everyone in.

CHI@SEA: Schwartz scores PPG against Petr Mrazek

It’s a cool milestone,” said Schwartz, smiling at his last sentence. “It's not something you really think about on a day-to-day basis. But certainly, it's fun to chip in and help the team. It's always nice seeing guys play certain games that are milestones or have hit different [benchmarks] ... And, yeah, guess I'm getting old is something you realize a little bit.”

“I thought there was no doubt he was going to score tonight,” said Bylsma about the alternate captain. “He had three chances in the second [period], not counting the one timer that was blocked that had a real good chance going in. He was demanding the puck. The guys were staying on the bench there was no doubt he was going to score tonight. And he got a great play from Chandler on the abbreviated power play that resulted [in the goal].”

“It wasn't the cleanest game execution,” said Schwartz. “Maybe it wasn't perfect, but it’s an 82-game schedule, so things are gonna it'll be different night tonight. The standings are tight, and you’ve got to find ways to win, especially at home.”

Hear from Jaden Schwartz, Chandler Stephenson, Matty Beniers and Coach Bylsma following the Kraken's win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hanging On with Daccord, Getting Back to .500

The lead held up, thanks to some clutch saves by Joey Daccord, who lost a potential shutout but didn’t miss logging his seventh win against three regulation losses and one “L” in overtime. Daccord’s teammates made it a lighter night after facing 40 shots and making 38 saves in Tuesday’s win over Columbus. Chicago finished with 19 on Thursday. Brandon Tanev scored an empty-net goal, his fourth on the homestand, to make it a 3-1 final.

CHI@SEA: Tanev scores goal against Petr Mrazek

The two-goal cushion lasted under two minutes as a familiar face, original Kraken forward Ryan Donato, scored his eighth goal of the young season on hustle, following up his own shot for a rebound score that ended SEA goalie Joey Daccord’s shutout bid.

Daccord wasn’t super busy on the whole – he faced just 14 shots on goal by mid-third period – but he made a Grade-A point-blank stop on Lucas Reichel just a few shifts after the Chicago score. With eight minutes, Daccord repeated the heroics with a sliding stop on a wide-open Jason Dickinson.

Eberle Leaves Game in Second Period

Let’s get the On his first shift of the second period, Kraken captain Jordan Eberle crashed into offensive-zone end boards and didn’t get up for more than a minute. He needed assistance from trainer Justin Rogers to leave the ice and make his way down the tunnel. The team announced Eberle was being evaluated for a possible lower-body injury, and his return was deemed doubtful. He didn’t come back, and there was no official word after the game. Bylsma said the media would learn more on Friday, with practice scheduled for 11 a.m.

Any fans wondering about the availability of newly re-acquired forward Daniel Sprong, Dan Bylsma said after the morning skate the team was still hoping for the former 21-goal scorer to arrive by the weekend.

Better Start, Puck Karma for Beniers

Dan Bylsma didn’t much like the first periods of the last four games, reaching back to a Sunday afternoon road loss in Boston. Thursday’s opening 20 minutes were better. The visiting Blackhawks managed just three shots on goal. Seattle generated some offensive zone pressure and puck possession, finishing the period with ten shots on goal, two of which were high-danger chances per Natural Stat Trick.

Less pleasing for the Kraken head coach was a power play that nearly when the whole two minutes without a shot on goal. Matty Beniers fired a zinger with one second left on the man-advantage clock, beating Chicago veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek, but unfortunately, the attempt rang off the metal of the left post. Mrazek has been praised all fall for keeping his team in games and he continued that trend here in the first period.

The hockey gods served up some puck karma to Beniers in the middle period. Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, subbing in for captain Jordan Eberle, gathered the puck at center ice and worked the puck to Jared McCann, who drew defenders before slipping the puck to Beniers. The Kraken center didn’t miss with a screamer of a shot to bring the decibels from the Seattle faithful.

CHI@SEA: Beniers scores goal against Petr Mrazek

Beniers now has four goals on the year and two in his last four games. McCann notched his 12th assist to go with eight goals for 20 points in 17 games. He has six points in his last four, including three goals.

Beniers and all of the forwards made adjustments to cover for one less forward than needed to make up four lines. Beniers’ new linemates include Shane Wright on the wing for a few shifts.

“We were moving pretty well before Ebs got hurt,” said Beniers. “I think there was a little bit of a step back, obviously, after your captain goes down in a not great way. I think that was a great response [his goal and overall play in shifts after Eberle departed], what we needed at that time.”

CHI at SEA | Recap

News Feed

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Chicago

Kraken (7-8-1) vs. Blackhawks (6-9-1) | 7:00 p.m.

‘Shifting’ Into High Gear

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Columbus

Fourth Line Work Again Keys Kraken Comeback

Kraken (6-8-1) vs. Blue Jackets (5-7-2) | 7:00 p.m.

In Service to His Country and Kraken History

Shane Wright Was All About Cleaning Up The Details 

Adam Larsson “Super Skills” Cap Day Of Kraken Fun 

Getting Back To Military Appreciation Base-ics

‘Turbo-Charged’ Night

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Vegas

Kraken Take Another Shot With A Born Shooter

Kraken (5-8-1) vs. Golden Knights (9-3-1) | 7:00 p.m.

Go Long, Go Loud, Build Home-Ice Advantage

Leading by Example and Exclamation Points

Kraken Teams Gear For Super Skills Showcase

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Colorado