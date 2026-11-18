Seattle, Wash. – Climate Pledge Arena and WM today announced the renewal of their collaboration to promote sustainability through recycling, waste diversion and fan education. The renewal builds on 5+ years of working together, with WM continuing as the arena’s official recycling partner.

WM manages Climate Pledge Arena’s recycling collection and has advised on materials management since before its 2021 opening. Together, Climate Pledge Arena and WM introduced standardized three-stream bins and signage, back-of-house sorting procedures and vendor requirements prioritizing materials diverted from landfills – helping build the foundation to achieve the arena’s zero-waste goal within its first year.

WM continues to track and review materials data to help validate destinations, measure diversion progress and identify improvements, while Climate Pledge Arena manages daily operations. These efforts support the arena’s goal to be the most sustainable in the world.

In celebration of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15, WM and Climate Pledge Arena will bring WM’s new recycling education initiative, I Recycle, to fans at the Seattle Kraken game on Nov. 19. I Recycle is designed to help consumers learn how to Recycle Right® and encourage others to do the same. By taking the I Recycle Pledge on WM’s website, which aims to inspire people to learn more about recycling and commit to better recycling habits, consumers can enter for a chance to win a trip to the WM Phoenix Open, one of the world's largest zero-waste sporting events.

Fans at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 19 are encouraged to visit the WM booth location on the Main Concourse (LL2) across from the cantina to engage with WM ambassadors, learn more about recycling and take the I Recycle pledge.

“We’re proud to renew our collaboration with WM and build on our shared commitment to help fans recycle right,” said Brianna Treat, VP of Sustainability at Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. “Together with WM, we can connect fans with the information and tools they need to take action and advance sustainability in our community. I look forward to taking the I Recycle Pledge and encourage Kraken fans to join me.”

“Our continued collaboration with Climate Pledge Arena reflects our shared commitment to advancing sustainability and waste diversion,” said Jason Rose, Pacific Northwest Area Vice President of WM. “It's rewarding to continue working together and to have the opportunity to bring I Recycle to fans at the venue, helping them recycle with greater confidence and inspiring them to bring those actions home.”

Climate Pledge Arena joins a growing number of communities across the country participating in I Recycle. Through local events, participating venues, sports teams and cities are helping residents recycle with greater confidence and expanding the impact of I Recycle nationwide.

To learn more about Climate Pledge Arena’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://climatepledgearena.com/sustainability/. To learn more about I Recycle, visit www.wm.com/irecycle.