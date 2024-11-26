And Now Joining the Show...

Newly announced Kraken Hockey Network analyst Brett Festerling started playing hockey at seven years old, which, truthfully, is later than most Canadian kids. But he did have a competitive advantage. He joined a team with his twin brother, Garrett.

“We were a skiing family,” said Festerling, who will debut alongside host Ian Furness and analyst Alison Lukan in the KHN pre-game show before Wednesday’s home matchup against Anaheim (6:30 p.m., KHN, Prime Video).

The family’s alpine choice was logical since the Festerlings grew up in Quesnel, BC, more than 400 miles north of Vancouver, in a region featuring prime skiing resorts within easy driving distance. But the Festerlings’ dad played on a famed senior team, the Quesnel Kangaroos. In time, the two young boys wanted to emulate rather than spectate.

“We went to one of his tournaments, and we told our dad we wanted to play hockey,” said Festerling. “We were pretty late starters. We decided to try it out. All at once you have that kind of relationship – your best friend-slash-biggest competition. We did it together and loved hockey the whole time. We each had somebody to push you the entire way.”

The “entire way” turned out to be professional careers for both brothers, now age 38. Brett was a 6-foot-1 defenseman who played 88 NHL games with Anaheim and Winnipeg, plus 241 games with eight different American Hockey League franchises. Garrett, a 5-foot-8 center, converted four solid Western Hockey League seasons (two each with Portland and Regina, SK) into a 15-season pro career in Germany’s top league, just retiring in 2023. Brett played eight seasons in Germany to finish his pro career.

From Germany to Radio to KHN

Festerling retired three years earlier than his brother Garrett. He missed the sport, and through media friends in Vancouver (where he was captain of the 2007 WHL Vancouver Giants Memorial Cup championship team), Festerling started doing regular spots on local sports radio and also color analyst work. His performance drew interest from the likes of Chris Brumwell, Kraken senior VP for broadcast and communications, and Jeff Tambellini, who trained with Festerling in a B.C. summer group for more than a decade.

Tambellini provided his scouting report on Festerling as a player: “Hard to play against.” Festerling, self-effacing, said, “Maybe in the defensive zone, but on the offensive side, I wasn't that hard to play against. I was more of a meat-and-potatoes kind of player... to be the hardest guy to play against on the ice, that was my game plan every night.”

His testing with host Ian Furness and analyst Alison Lukan was a smash hit. Festerling said he “really enjoyed” meeting the pair and admires “the way Alison sees the game, it’s really impressive.” Festerling said he senses fast-growing chemistry on the KHN set.

“Everyone [including broadcast producer Scott Malone] has all been super welcoming,” said Festerling. “I kind of told them off the bat. My experience with hockey is team success always leads to individual success. The more I can help the team do better, it'll just bring me further as an individual in the space.”

Festerling begins his KHN career Wednesday discussing the Kraken and Anaheim, the NHL team that invited the undrafted defenseman to the 2005-06 training camp, subsequently signing him to a three-year entry level contract.

“I think Brett has great potential as an analyst,” said Brumwell. “I first heard him as a radio guest while I was driving in my car and remember being really impressed, right away. He talked about the game in a very engaging, entertaining way and views hockey through the lens of a recent player. I think he and Alison will work really well together as analysts and our fans will connect with him and enjoy his perspectives when they watch our broadcasts.”

Loud Arenas, Hero Days in WHL

Festerling began his NHL journey with the WHL Tri-City Americans. He made a point of talking about facing the Everett Silvertips during their inaugural season in 2003-04.

“I love playing in Washington,” said Festerling. “When Everett first came into the league, that was one of the craziest buildings I played in and still is to this day. It was so loud and the fans were so passionate. That was the start of me knowing Washington has such great hockey fans and there is possibility to grow a lot more fans.”

Festerling was traded to the WHL Vancouver Giants mid-season in 2004-05, turning out to be a transformative move for both player and team. Vancouver were WHL champions in 2006. Festerling was named captain during the 2006-07 season as the Giants made it back to the WHL final, losing in seven games to Medicine Hat. That spring, Vancouver hosted the Memorial Cup and then won the coveted Canadian Hockey League trophy by beating that same Medicine Hat squad, 3-1, in the title game.

Coming off his Memorial Cup high, Festerling was assigned to Anaheim’s then-AHL affiliate Portland for the 2007-08. The next season, he was called up to the Ducks when veteran defenseman Francois Beauchemin was injured. Festerling played 40 NHL that year and another 42 in the following Ducks season.

Festerling intends to bring his NHL experience to the KHN set, along with his time in the WHL, AHL and the European pro circuit:

“The ultimate goal is to be an NHL player who plays in one city for 15 to 20 years,” said Festerling. “But there are just a handful of guys who get to do that. I was a journeyman; yes, it gave me valuable life experience to play in different leagues [five leagues and 15 teams, per HockeyDB.com]. I know what it’s like not knowing if you are going to make it [to the NHL], going up and down between the AHL and NHL. I know the process and played in NHL, AHL and European arenas. It will be fun to share some of that. I’m hoping I bring a lot of insight from the player’s perspective for Kraken fans.”