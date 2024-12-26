WJC Blog: Sweden Looking To Forsfjall for Leadership, Checking Role

2033 6th-round pick Zeb Forsfjall and his Sweden squad take on Slovakia in the opening game of the tournament (9 a.m., NHL Network) from TD Place in Ottawa in Group B action. The 5'9" shutdown center is expected to center Carolina Hurricanes prospect Oskar Vuollet (2024, 5th round) and New Jersey Devils prospect Herman Träff (2024, 3rd round). Kraken Hockey Network analyst Alison Lukan chatted with Kraken director of player development Jeff Tambellini about what to expect from Forsfjall, who is returning for his second WJC:

“(Forsfjall) is going to be given an elevated role, hopefully, in a third line checking role -something that he does extremely well,” Tambellini said. “Penalty killing has always been a very big part of his game, and we think he'll be asked to be a little bit more part of the leadership group by being a returning player. Zeb is another late-round pick who is showing that he can compete on the world stage and has continued to deliver on the national stage with under-18 teams and World Junior teams; he made Skellefetea and the SHL earlier than we expected, so he's been on a great track, and we think he's should be primed for another good tournament.”