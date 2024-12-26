WJC Blog: Sweden Looking To Forsfjall for Leadership, Checking Role

All eight Kraken prospects in action on Day 1 of the 2024 World Junior Championship from Ottawa, ONT

Large 16x9
By Seattle Kraken /
@SeattleKraken nhl.com/kraken

Dec. 26, 8:14 a.m. | Sweden Looking To Forsfjall for Leadership, Checking Role

2033 6th-round pick Zeb Forsfjall and his Sweden squad take on Slovakia in the opening game of the tournament (9 a.m., NHL Network) from TD Place in Ottawa in Group B action. The 5'9" shutdown center is expected to center Carolina Hurricanes prospect Oskar Vuollet (2024, 5th round) and New Jersey Devils prospect Herman Träff (2024, 3rd round). Kraken Hockey Network analyst Alison Lukan chatted with Kraken director of player development Jeff Tambellini about what to expect from Forsfjall, who is returning for his second WJC:

“(Forsfjall) is going to be given an elevated role, hopefully, in a third line checking role -something that he does extremely well,” Tambellini said. “Penalty killing has always been a very big part of his game, and we think he'll be asked to be a little bit more part of the leadership group by being a returning player. Zeb is another late-round pick who is showing that he can compete on the world stage and has continued to deliver on the national stage with under-18 teams and World Junior teams; he made Skellefetea and the SHL earlier than we expected, so he's been on a great track, and we think he's should be primed for another good tournament.”

Thursday, Dec 26 | All games broadcast on NHL Network

Matchup
Time
Kraken Prospects
Sweden at Slovakia
9:00 a.m. PT
Zeb Forsfjall (SWE)
Germany at USA
11:30 a.m. PT
Switzerland at Czechia
2:00 p.m. PT
Eduard Sale, Jakub Fibigr (CZE)
Canada at Finland
4:30 p.m. PT
Berkly Catton, Carson Rehkopf, Caden Price (CAN), Julius Miettinen, Kim Saarinen (FIN)

Kraken Holiday Packs pres. by American Express

Kraken Holiday Packs pres. by American Express are on sale. Fans save 32% on two tickets to three legendary matchups and two pairs of holiday-themed Kraken socks!

News Feed

World Juniors Preview

Net-Front Gain: Schwartz, Kakko Meet at Crease

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Colorado

Close in Colorado, But No Late Equalizer

Kraken (15-18-2) at Avalanche (20-15-0) | 5:00 p.m.

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vegas

Game Within Reach Gets Out of Hand

Kraken (15-17-2) at Golden Knights (21-8-3) | 7:00 p.m.

Kaapo Kakko: By the Numbers 

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle at Chicago

Tough Night in Chicago

Kakko Arrives, Skates, Slots in Thursday Lineup

Kraken (15-16-2) at Blackhawks (11-19-2) | 5:30 p.m.

Kraken Trade For Former No. 2 Overall Winger 

Cooking Up A Kraken Masterpiece

Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Ottawa

Kraken Shoot Early, Not Dangerously Enough

Kraken (15-15-2) vs. Senators (15-13-2) | 7:00 p.m.