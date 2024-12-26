World Juniors Preview

With eight prospects participating in this year’s World Juniors tournament, we preview what this means for each player and what fans can expect to see

By Alison Lukan
@AlisonL nhl.com/kraken

Every year, the IIHF World Junior Tournament provides opportunity. There’s opportunity to see the best young hockey talent in the world compete against one another, and there’s opportunity for players to start building a reputation on the international stage.

Of course, every year’s tournament is different. Depending on how many players are able to join a country’s team or what draft years are eligible, there are ebbs and flows to what team is favored (or not!) and what players may or may not take on a bigger role.

So, while the Kraken has an impressive eight players participating in this year’s tournament – remarkable in and of itself - the ask of each might be different. With that in mind, we sat down with the director of player development, Jeff Tambellini, to understand expectations for each prospect involved.

“This tournament is a great snapshot of where these players are against their peers within a two or three-year age gap,” Tambellini said. “It really showcases who the top players are across the world and what you could probably expect in the next three years of players you'll see in the American League and the National Hockey League.

TEAM CANADA

Berkly Catton (Center | 2024 Draft: 1st Round, 8th overall pick | current team: Spokane Chiefs, WHL)

Catton had an “outstanding” summer camp with Team Canada, according to Tambellini, and is expected to have a very good opportunity to be an impact offensive player. He’s already been named “player of the game” in a 4-2 comeback win over Team Sweden in a pre-tournament game on Saturday.

“He's been a player that's come through the Canadian system and been a captain and a leader at the under-18 tournament,” Tambellini said. “He'll be given every opportunity to be a power play player and a player relied on to bring offensive impact.”

Caden Price (Defender | 2023 Draft: 3rd Round, 84th overall pick | current team: Kelowna Rockets, WHL)

Price put in the work to earn a spot on this year’s team after some projected him to be on the bubble of making the roster. It’s an impressive statement by the player who put in the work during Team Canada’s camp.

“Caden did an amazing job of showing exactly what he could bring to Team Canada and has now given himself a chance to be a part of the depth of the Canadian defense,” Tambellini said. “So whether he plays every night or he gets slotted in, we're really pleased with what he's been able to do to establish that he's in this group of defenseman in the Canadian system.”

Carson Rehkopf (Forward | 2022 Draft: 2nd Round, 50th overall pick | current team: Brampton Steelheads, OHL)

This will be Rehkopf’s second consecutive World Juniors tournament. He made the team as an 18-year-old in 2024 and is now primed to be a contributor offensively in 2025.

“We'll be expecting (Rehkopf) to bring power play offense and a power game to whatever line he plays with,” Tambellini said. “We would expect that he will bring offense in a secondary role and be a big part of the leadership group of that team.”

TEAM CZECHIA

Jakub Fibigr (Defender | 2024 Draft: 7th Round, 202nd overall pick | current team: Brampton Steelheads, OHL)

Fibigr is another player whose efforts in the camp made it difficult for his country not to put him on this year’s roster. This past summer, at just 17-years-old, he had a very good tournament for Team Czechia and has started the season strong with Brampton. Now, he looks to take the next step with his country’s team.

“Fibigr is going to be a player that's going to come in in a depth role, and hopefully, he can take advantage of opportunities in the exhibition and the round robin and have a really good finish to the tournament,” Tambellini said. “Anytime an 18-year-old makes a tournament, and as a player picked in the seventh round, it's everything you'd want on a late-round pick. He’s a player that's come over to North America who isn't relying on just pure size and strength, but has a really good game and has found ways to be valued on defense.”

Eduard Sale (Forward | 2023 Draft: 1st Round, 20th overall pick | current team: Coachella Valley Firebirds, AHL)

Sale is gearing up for his third World Juniors, which is impressive in and of itself. He’s earned a 4-9-13 statline in his first year in the AHL and will now head to international competition as an experienced player and a leader.

“He’s going back as a veteran player who is coming from pro hockey back to the tournament, so this should be a great experience,” Tambellini said. “'Eddie's’ done an amazing job of playing in the American League at age 19, showing that he can handle the strength and the speed of the League and produce at the same time. So, we expect him to go to World Juniors and be a high-impact player for Team Czechia.”

TEAM FINLAND

Julius Miettinen (Center | 2024 Draft: 2nd Round, 40th overall pick | current team: Everett Silvertips, WHL)

At 6-foot-4, Miettinen is a big center who had a great start to his season in Everett (10-24-34, 30 GP) and, at 18 years old, is now set to experience his first World Juniors.

“For us, it’s really exciting that (Julius) was able to make team Finland as an underage player,” Tambellini said. “He’s a competitive, heavy centerman that has a lot of translatable areas. Hopefully, he's able to find a depth role for Team Finland, and then potentially work his way up. But we're just really excited that he's a part of that roster.”

Kim Saarinen (Goaltender | 2024 Draft: 3rd Round, 88th overall pick | current team: HPK, Liiga)

At 18 years old, Saarinen is participating in his first World Junior Tournament. And as a goaltender, being part of the team is an accomplishment in and of itself, as the short duration of play means that teams often ride whichever netminder gets hot early.

“Whether Kim is the third goalie, the second goalie or the starter, we think it's a great experience for him to be in the tournament and a part of it,” Tambellini said. “Hopefully he's given some opportunity and can make the most of it, but I think it's just a great testament to the work he's done that he's a part of that group.”

TEAM SWEDEN

Zeb Forsfjall (Center | 2023 Draft: 6th Round, 180th overall pick | current team: Skelleftea, SHL)

Forsfjall is returning for his second World Juniors after making Team Sweden as an 18-year-old. Last tournament, he was primarily in a fourth-line center role in addition to playing some penalty kill minutes, but this year may provide more opportunity.

“(Forsfjall) is going to be given an elevated role, hopefully, in a third line checking role -something that he does extremely well,” Tambellini said. “Penalty killing has always been a very big part of his game, and we think he'll be asked to be a little bit more part of the leadership group by being a returning player. Zeb is another late-round pick who is showing that he can compete on the world stage and has continued to deliver on the national stage with under-18 teams and World Junior teams; he made Skellefetea and the SHL earlier than we expected, so he's been on a great track, and we think he's should be primed for another good tournament.”

TEAM DENMARK – D1A

Oscar Fisker Molgaard (Center | 2023 Draft: 2nd Round, 52nd overall pick | current team: HV71, SHL)

Molgaard just finished playing in the D1A tournament, where Denmark earned a promotion to participate in the 2026 World Junior Tournament.

