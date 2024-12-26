World Juniors Preview

Every year, the IIHF World Junior Tournament provides opportunity. There’s opportunity to see the best young hockey talent in the world compete against one another, and there’s opportunity for players to start building a reputation on the international stage.

Of course, every year’s tournament is different. Depending on how many players are able to join a country’s team or what draft years are eligible, there are ebbs and flows to what team is favored (or not!) and what players may or may not take on a bigger role.

So, while the Kraken has an impressive eight players participating in this year’s tournament – remarkable in and of itself - the ask of each might be different. With that in mind, we sat down with the director of player development, Jeff Tambellini, to understand expectations for each prospect involved.

“This tournament is a great snapshot of where these players are against their peers within a two or three-year age gap,” Tambellini said. “It really showcases who the top players are across the world and what you could probably expect in the next three years of players you'll see in the American League and the National Hockey League.