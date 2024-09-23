Kraken players to see whose skills are most ‘super’

The Nov. 9 return of the Super Skills Showcase, pres. by Washington’s Lottery, pits Kraken players against one another for pride in individual on-ice events and a 3-on-3 scrimmage at Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is looking forward to doing “better” in this fall’s team skills event than during his debut attempt two seasons ago.

That time, a bunch of feather-pass shots taken by Bjorkstrand on a miniature empty net wound up missing the target. But now, Bjorkstrand, having played in last February’s NHL All-Star Game and seen that version of a skills competition up close, feels better prepared for this season’s November return of the popular Super Skills Showcase, pres. by Washington’s Lottery.

“Yeah, you feel a sense of pressure,” Bjorkstrand said with a chuckle. “I mean, because the fans want to see something that maybe they’ve seen on YouTube. But not everybody’s able to do that, believe it or not.”

The full roster of Kraken players will compete at events that include a relay race, hardest shot contest, accuracy shooting, breakaway challenge and a 3-on-3 scrimmage to finish things off.

This year’s event takes place Saturday, Nov. 9, at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 1:30 p.m. and running until 2:45 p.m. Tickets are only $15 a person or $12.50 each for a four-pack with general admission seating in the lower bowl area.

Fans will get a full Kraken game experience with all the opening game videos, music and world-class entertainment.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with a private event beforehand for Season Ticket Members that will grant them early access to the general admission seating. A select number of reservable lower bowl seats will be available to all fans starting Sept. 26.

Fans wishing to bid on upgraded experiences, like being a trophy presenter or visiting the team bench during the event, can take part in an online auction. Arena locations will feature discounted food and beverages with net proceeds from that and the auction benefitting youth programming at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Kraken goalies Philipp Grubauer and Joey Daccord will select and coach the two teams competing against one another in the skills events and scrimmage but will not play.

“I already like my chances,” Daccord quipped.

On his drafting strategy: “Pick the best players,” he said. “Best player available -- BPA. Position doesn’t matter. Just BPA. I’m going to pick the best team. Pick the best team and the best players.”

Daccord might need to work on his chirping a little as that’s one of the highlights of these skills events, a place for fans to take in player banter, camaraderie, and subtle jabs up close.

One new feature this year is the Community Challenge – a virtual competition encouraging kids across the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Alaska and Oregon) to upload a video of themselves doing a hockey trick shot. Fans and friends are encouraged to vote for their favorite trick shot video, with the winner getting Kraken swag and tickets to the showcase.

As for Bjorkstrand, he’ll try not to put too much pressure on himself at the Super Skills Showcase itself, competing against Kraken teammates and even attempting to outperform what some young fans might send the team in their home video entries.

“I mean, it’s fun – it’s for the fans, right?” Bjorkstrand said. “So, you’ve just got to have fun with it.”

Tickets go on sale Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. Visit seattlekraken.com/superskills for more event information.

