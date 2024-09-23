Kraken players to see whose skills are most ‘super’

Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand is looking forward to doing “better” in this fall’s team skills event than during his debut attempt two seasons ago.

That time, a bunch of feather-pass shots taken by Bjorkstrand on a miniature empty net wound up missing the target. But now, Bjorkstrand, having played in last February’s NHL All-Star Game and seen that version of a skills competition up close, feels better prepared for this season’s November return of the popular Super Skills Showcase, pres. by Washington’s Lottery.

“Yeah, you feel a sense of pressure,” Bjorkstrand said with a chuckle. “I mean, because the fans want to see something that maybe they’ve seen on YouTube. But not everybody’s able to do that, believe it or not.”

The full roster of Kraken players will compete at events that include a relay race, hardest shot contest, accuracy shooting, breakaway challenge and a 3-on-3 scrimmage to finish things off.

This year’s event takes place Saturday, Nov. 9, at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 1:30 p.m. and running until 2:45 p.m. Tickets are only $15 a person or $12.50 each for a four-pack with general admission seating in the lower bowl area.

Fans will get a full Kraken game experience with all the opening game videos, music and world-class entertainment.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with a private event beforehand for Season Ticket Members that will grant them early access to the general admission seating. A select number of reservable lower bowl seats will be available to all fans starting Sept. 26.