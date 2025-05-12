Painting A New Future For Season Ticket Members

Her mother, Cindy, 67, and husband, Aaron, 36, were having as much fun as the children around them, painting the Kraken logo and an octopus on the ice.

“Just getting to walk on the ice where the players play is pretty cool,” Aaron Headrick said. “So, it's getting to see where our seats are from down here.”

Auburn resident Monica Matthews, 53, brought a Kraken stencil with her and painted a “Release the Kraken” design on the ice. This was her third season as a ticket member, and the recently announced discount was a welcomed change.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “It’s a good way of not only keeping the people that you have, but bringing more people in.”

A couple of those potential newcomers, Shelton residents Jason and Suzy Todd, used Saturday’s event to scout out future seats they could purchase plans for. The Kraken this year introduced in-person viewing for those looking to become season ticket members or upgrade their current seat location.

“It always seems better if you can come and see them without a lot of people here,” Jason Todd said. “We’ve been here about nine or 10 times before with friends that are season ticket members, but the place is always full, so it’s kind of nice to have this chill moment to come and look a little early.”

Renton residents Jason and Stephanie Azarcon were looking to move their seats from the upper bowl to a corner location in the lower one.

“I love it 10 times better,” Jason Azarcon said of scouting locations in person. “I’ve looked at it on the website, but you have to click around for all sections, whereas here you get a visual.”

A different visual than those on the ice were getting. Young hockey player Skyler Schoenvorn, 7, wasn’t so much into scouting seat locations as he was painting a hockey stick design he, his brother, and their friend worked on together.

“I liked painting and walking around on the ice,” he said.

Something his ticket member parents hope to keep doing for years to come.