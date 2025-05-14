Celebrating Environmental Justice Creativity  

Esther Min has had a front row seat to how One Roof Foundation's creativity can help non-profit organizations working on environmental justice issues.

Over the last year, Min, associate director for the UW Center for Environmental Health Equity, brainstormed with ORF for ideas on how to push affiliated non-profits using their services to levels beyond where they were at. Min wanted to take the ideas groups were coming up with and transform them into “shovel-ready” project visions that could be run immediately on a practical level.

“I think One Roof really helped people get as far as they can go,” Min said. “Because there are limitations to governmental partnerships, which is kind of how I view state or federal grants and contracts. It is a contract with a governmental agency. They do come with a lot of restrictions, a lot of guidance, a lot of ‘You can and can’t do these things.’

“Which is kind of the opposite to how One Roof approached it, which was: ‘What do you need?’ and ‘What’s the gap that we could potentially fill?’ ”

Green Month in April saw ORF and Climate Pledge Arena honored for such creativity by the Pollstar global concert industry data company at its 36th annual awards show in Los Angeles. Pollstar this year established the inaugural Billie Eilish Award for Sustainability, naming Climate Pledge the first “Sustainable Venue” recipient, largely based on teaming with ORF to help provide potable drinking water to a local elementary school.