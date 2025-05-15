A Ticket To Bond 

Mill Creek resident Derik Nacke indulges in far more than Kraken hockey games when using his season tickets.

Nacke, 53, a global supply chain manager for computer parts, and his daughter, Taylor, 18, have been Section 117 mainstays at Climate Pledge Arena the past few seasons. So much so, they’ve developed an entire social network of season ticket member friends hanging out together in that section.

“We just all became sort of this tight-knit group and do stuff during the off-season together,” Nacke said. “Our son graduated from college last year and they all came up for my son’s graduation party. So, it becomes kind of a big thing. We all have our chat group and things going on. Even the ushers and other staff up there, we’ve gotten to be good friends, and we’re constantly texting each other about different stuff.

“It’s come to be one big family.”

Recent Kraken changes for season ticket members, including price reductions or freezes for 90% of bowl seating, a 25% discount on arena food and beverage and increased events outside beyond the games, have placed renewed focus on the overall experience of fans paying for seat plans. For some, the price reductions were enough to get them to give up plans to dump their season tickets.

David Ryder, 70, a lawyer living in Green Lake, said he was about to abandon his seats and was “shocked” when the team dropped its pricing.

“I’ve had season tickets for everybody, and I’ve just never seen that happen,” Ryder said. “I’ve seen prices stay up. I’ve seen prices stay level. But these went down. And it wasn’t just a token drop -- I think mine is going to be something like 20% if my math is good. And it would still be a 15% drop if I renewed year-by-year.

“And I just felt like ‘Wow, I got a real sign out of ownership that I’m valued.’ And I figured I’d meet them halfway. They won me back with a real decisive move that said: ‘You’re valued.’”

But for other season ticket members, while appreciating lowered prices as well, the lasting friendships formed around them have made going to the rink a part of daily life. For these fans, the extra planned events announced by the Kraken, getting them closer to players, the arena and other season ticket members also hold great appeal.