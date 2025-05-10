IIHF Worlds Blog

May 9 | Beniers Bags Two Goals, Daccord Gets Shutout in 5-0 USA Win

Kraken Matty Beniers scored twice in Herning against host Denmark, playing on a line with two Pacific Division foes, Anaheim forward Cutter Gauthier and San Jose winger Will Smith. Gauthier tallied twice himself. Beniers was a textbook hockey play: He won the faceoff cleanly, sending it back to one of his defenseman, who quickly passed to his defensive partner for a shot on goal. Meanwhile, Beniers was muscling his way to net-front, outdueling Danish forward and Kraken expansion draft pick (San Jose) Alexander True, to be in position to redirect the point shot. Beniers’ first goal made it 3-0, and he finished the USA scoring late in the match.

Joey Daccord got the nod in the American goal, making 26 saves and looking in midseason form. To their credit, USA skaters were blocking shots and keeping the Danes to the outside. But Kraken prospect Oscar Molgaard, fresh off seven impressive appearances for AHL Coachella Valley, played a strong game in front of his home-nation fans. Molgaard sparked his teammates with several offensive rushes in the middle period, including one shot in the slot and another slot chance that Molgaard might shoot next time (which he did) rather than make the extra pass. The Kraken prospect finished with three shots on goal.

A third USA player and Kraken representative, Mikey Eyssimont, played fourth-line minutes and stood out as both playmaker and play-stopper. The veteran forward is appearing in his third straight IIHF Worlds and looked the part as an aggressive forechecker with offensive hops. All three players looked like they were enjoying themselves, and why not with a 5-0 in the works. The Americans play next Sunday, facing Hungary at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning at a 4:20 a.m. Pacific time (yikes). Don’t wake up Mom on that one.

Larsson, Tolvanen Both Part of First ‘W’s’

Stockholm’s Group A play kicked off with Finland edging Austria, 2-1, in a tightly-contested game. Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen was on his country’s first line playing alongside Teuvo Teravainen, a Chicago Blackhawks center and former Carolina GM Ron Francis’ trade acquisition. The Seattle winger, who set a NHL career high in goals this season, didn’t make the scoresheet but notched three shots on goal. The Finns face France Sunday in an 11:20 a.m. game.

In Friday’s second game at Stockholm’s Aivci Arena, Seattle stalwart defenseman Adam Larsson played heavy minutes to help build a 4-0 shutout for New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom and Sweden over Slovakia. But Larsson, who his Kraken teammates will appreciate, didn’t miss out on offensive production. He earned the primary assist on Sweden’s third goal. The Swedes go for a second victory in as many starts against Austria Saturday (8:20 a.m. puck drop).

Brandon Montour and Ryker Evans will get a chance to join the action Saturday when Canada meets Slovenia in an early game (yes, 4:20 a.m.) while SEA goalie Philipp Grubauer and Germany start their play against Hungary in the first game for both countries.