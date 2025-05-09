Paired With The Kraken And Now Team Canada 

There was a time Kraken veteran Brandon Montour was just a mid-20s newcomer partaking in his first IIHF World Hockey Championship in Slovakia for a silver medalist Canadian squad.

Montour, 31, will play in his second world tourney starting this weekend in Denmark while Kraken teammate and frequent defensive pairing partner Ryker Evans reprises his onetime role as the 20-something newbie on a Team Canada squad hoping to medal again. And Kraken general manager Jason Botterill, who co-managed the Canadian team from six years ago along with team president Ron Francis and saw a young Montour in his international debut up close, said Evans, 23, can only benefit from his first international hockey foray.

“This is a great opportunity for him to one, develop a reputation with them,” Botterill said of Evans and Hockey Canada, the governing body that will pick that country’s team for next February’s Winter Olympics. “But also, for him to learn from some of the best in the world.

“You know, having a (Nathan) McKinnon and (Sidney) Crosby over there, I’m just anticipating that he’ll acclimate very well to the international game and its big ice surface because of how well he skates.

“For a kid who hasn’t played a whole lot of international hockey, it will be a great experience for him to round out his game.”

The Kraken have eight players, one prospect and equipment manager Jeff Camelio representing six countries at the tournament. But of those players, Evans and Montour stand out given they’re on the same national team and had the third most ice time together this past season among Kraken defensive pairings.