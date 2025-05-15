Extending the Right Message to Youth

With spring cleaning projects in full bloom this May, volunteers from One Roof Foundation, the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena embarked on a head start while celebrating Green Month as part of a group effort in late April at South Park. The volunteers joined the impressive Duwamish Valley Youth Corps to pick up trash in Duwamish Waterway Park and the local area, plus paint over graffiti and tagging in the neighborhood.

“First and foremost, we want to thank One Roof Foundation for coming to South Park and giving to this beautiful community,” said Carmen Martinez, director of the youth corps. “We are working with local youth, empowering them and showing them there are caring adults throughout the region. That’s an important message to give them.”

“It was truly a great event, I look forward to this event every year,” said Kylie Heinzman, social impact and development coordinator for One Roof, the philanthropic arm of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. “We have community members constantly stopping to just express gratitude and thank us for showing up and being there and being in their community for a working day.”

One Roof Foundation and the Kraken have worked with the South Park community and Duwamish River Community Coalition (DRCC) even before neither the foundation nor hockey team has a name, operating as NHL Seattle striving to improve both water and air quality of South Park and parts of southern Seattle affected by manufacturing and industrial pollution. In fact, one of the three action pillars of One Roof is environmental justice, most especially “elevating the voices of and supporting communities disproportionately impacted by climate change.”