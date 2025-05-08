Firebirds Push Late, But Can’t Get Equalizer

ABBOTSFORD, BC – With Coachella Valley’s second-round series relocating to B.C. for the rest of a best-of-five showdown, the Firebirds came out with speed and offensive playmaking, notching the first eight shots on goal here Wednesday before Pacific Division rival Abbotsford notched its first shot with just five minutes left in the period.

Problem is, Abbotsford’s first strike turned out to be a shot batted in mid-air to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. Abbotsford added a second goal with 23 seconds left in the first period on a blue-line point shot scored through a net-front screen that Firebirds goalie Nikke Kokko never saw. The two-goal lead held up but just barely in a rugged, tightly-contested 3-1 final score in Game 3. Friday night’s Game 4 becomes an elimination game for the Firebirds.

The end result of the first period was a 12-to-5 shot advantage with quality chances by a gaggle of Kraken prospects: Ryan Winterton twice, Jani Nyman, and Jagger Firkus. But the scoreboard stats tilted the wrong way.

“I really liked our game tonight. You know what? Right from the start, we had a really good push. Really liked our Ford check we got after their D, a little bit turned pucks over. We just didn't capitalize that. Then obviously we made a couple of mistakes, turned pucks over, and they ended up in our net. That's playoff hockey. But I can't fault our guys. We’ve got to pick ourselves up here. Now we're obviously facing elimination. We’ve got to get ready to play Friday night.

The Kraken’s new general manager, here with team president Ron Francis and the pro scouting staff (in Seattle for meetings), echoed Laxdal’s positive comments.

“Loved how we played,” said Kraken GM Jason Botterill on-air with Firebirds play-by-play man Evan Pivnick during first intermission. “I loved the forecheck, we were carrying the play. Of course, you don’t like the score, but we keep playing like that, we will be OK in this series.”

Winterton Gets the First One Again

The aforementioned Winterton got another prime chance early third period and this time buried it. Linemate Logan Morrison jumped on a turnover in the Abbotsford slot and quickly sent the puck left about 10 feet out. Winterton one-timed it to cut the lead in half, making a reach-back-before-the-puck-crosses-the-blue-line save to match several he made in a scoreless second period. Winterton missed the first-round series but has scored two goals in the three games against Abbotsford, with both marking his team’s first goal of the game.

Winterton said the locker room attitude was upbeat and confident about Friday: “We think we played good. I think we played good. All of these games, just a couple of minutes of lapses. It’s hard to get those goals back. But in two days we will be fresh and we’ll get after it.”

Coachella Valley kept the pressure and chances coming while Kokko played far beyond his rookie status. The comeback was stalled when an Abbotsford power play with 4:29 left forced the Firebirds to kill off two precious minutes. From there, CVF went extra attacker and Abbotsford notched an empty-net score to make it a 3-1​

The second period swung more Abbotsford’s way with a 9-to-5 shots on goal advantage. Some huge saves by the aforementioned Kokko kept it 2-0. He handled several high-quality chances, both net-front and on a couple of redirected pucks, that confirmed his continued poise and solid positioning in front of his goal. The home squad kept the offensive pressure on most of the period and shut down yet another Firebirds power play while the CVF penalty killers countered. Through the first eight periods of this series, both squads were 0-for-6 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.