Winnipeg Jets host third annual Child Advocacy Game in support of Toba Centre

Fans are encouraged to #GoBlueToba and further show their support by dressing in blue

GettyImages-1743458397
By True North Sports + Entertainment
@TNSE_PR Press Release

WINNIPEG - True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets continue to support and promote child advocacy organization, Toba Centre, through the team’s Child Advocacy Game on Sunday, Oct.13 in recognition of Child Advocacy Month.

Child Advocacy Month recognizes children and families who are affected by child abuse and neglect and emphasizes the need to provide them with support and resources. #GoBlueToba, Toba Centre’s October campaign, raises awareness about this important issue in the hope to inspire conversation and change.

Fans are encouraged to #GoBlueToba and further show their support by dressing in blue at the Child Advocacy Game. Canada Life Centre will light up in blue and the Winnipeg Jets will hold a special puck drop and cheque presentation before the game in support of Toba Centre.

Toba Centre’s “helping hounds” DWW Duke and DWW Booster who support the children, youth and families who attend the centre, will be on the concourse during the game to meet fans. Duke and Booster will also return to centre ice to take part in the ceremonial puck drop.

Jets captain Adam Lowry has served as an ambassador for Toba Centre the past two years and is involved with the centre year-round to support their work, advocate for kids, and bring awareness to their cause.

The game will also welcome various child protection professionals.

Toba Centre will have a presence on the concourse at all October home games (Oct. 11 Home Opener vs. Chicago, Oct. 13 Child Advocacy Night vs. Minnesota, Oct. 18 Hellebuyck Night vs. San Jose, Oct. 20 vs. Pittsburgh and Oct. 28 vs. Toronto) and their team looks forward with connecting with fans to share more about their work in the community.

Toba Centre’s annual fundraising event, A Night in Blue, also coincides with Child Advocacy Month and will be held Tuesday. Oct. 15 at Hargrave St. Market. A casual evening of camaraderie, conversation and food, the event supports Toba Centre’s efforts to hear, help and heal young victims of abuse and their families, and will be co-hosted by Adam Lowry and Ace Burpee. More information and tickets available at tobacentre.ca/a-night-in-blue Over the past three years, the event has raised more than $200,000.

Toba Centre encourages Manitobans to rally for kids’ wellness, safety and recovery by engaging in the #GoBlueToba conversation throughout the month. Community members can do this by wearing blue on #GoBlueToba Day Oct. 24, attending Child Advocacy Month events, and sharing the messages through their social channels – @tobacentremb on Facebook and Instagram.

Tickets are available at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

