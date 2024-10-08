Winnipeg Jets host third annual Child Advocacy Game in support of Toba Centre

WINNIPEG - True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets continue to support and promote child advocacy organization, Toba Centre, through the team’s Child Advocacy Game on Sunday, Oct.13 in recognition of Child Advocacy Month.

Child Advocacy Month recognizes children and families who are affected by child abuse and neglect and emphasizes the need to provide them with support and resources. #GoBlueToba, Toba Centre’s October campaign, raises awareness about this important issue in the hope to inspire conversation and change.

Fans are encouraged to #GoBlueToba and further show their support by dressing in blue at the Child Advocacy Game. Canada Life Centre will light up in blue and the Winnipeg Jets will hold a special puck drop and cheque presentation before the game in support of Toba Centre.

Toba Centre’s “helping hounds” DWW Duke and DWW Booster who support the children, youth and families who attend the centre, will be on the concourse during the game to meet fans. Duke and Booster will also return to centre ice to take part in the ceremonial puck drop.

Jets captain Adam Lowry has served as an ambassador for Toba Centre the past two years and is involved with the centre year-round to support their work, advocate for kids, and bring awareness to their cause.