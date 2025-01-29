Three things - Top line dominant in Montreal

Scheifele, Connor, Vilardi combine for five points in 4-1 win

2425-Three_Things_MTL
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets started their three-game road trip in style beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 at the Bell Centre. Kyle Connor scored twice, Mark Scheifele and Rasmus Kupari had the other goals for the Jets who won their fourth straight and improved their record to 35-14-3. Scheifele is now at 326 career goals and is three goals away from becoming the franchise leader in that department, Ilya Kovalchuk (328) is the current leader. Winnipeg travels to Boston and will face the Bruins on Thursday.

TOP LINE DOING TOP LINE THINGS

The Canadiens came out looking to take the game to the Jets in the first period and got on the board first thanks to Juraj Slafkovsky at 11:03, Montreal outshot Winnipeg 12-4 at that point of the period. The Jets took over in the final five minutes of the first, Kyle Connor would tie the game at 15:36 pouncing on a Dylan DeMelo rebound and beat Samuel Montembeault for his 28th of the season.

WPG@MTL: Connor scores goal against Samuel Montembeault

Winnipeg carried play for the majority of the second period and took the lead for the first time at 10:44 when Scheifele went to the front of the net and fired home a perfect pass from Gabe Vilardi for his 29th. In total, Connor, Scheifele and Vilardi combined for five points.

WPG@MTL: Scheifele scores goal against Samuel Montembeault

GUS STREAKING

David Gustafsson played in his 15th consecutive game and his confidence keeps growing and tonight he extended his career high point streak to four games. With time winding down in the second and Montreal pressing, Gustafsson won a puck battle behind the Canadiens net and passed to Connor who scored his second of the night to make it 3-1.

WPG@MTL: Connor scores goal against Samuel Montembeault

ANOTHER ONE FOR HELLEBUYCK

Connor Hellebuyck watched Eric Comrie win his fourth game of the season on Sunday against Calgary. Tonight, Hellebuyck held his team in the game while the Canadiens pressed in the first 15 minutes of the contest. Montreal pushed again in the third period, but Hellebuyck closed the door making one of his best saves of the night on Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, who was left all alone in front, Hellebuyck stopped Suzuki with his right pad. The Vezina Trophy winner stopped 24 of 25 shots and won his 31st game of the season. Hellebuyck has helped the Jets earn a point in 18 of his past 20 starts (16-2-2) and has held the opponent to two or fewer goals in seven of his past eight games.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

Three things - Vilardi's four-point night leads Jets to win

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Perfetti hat trick, Ehlers 500 career points

GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

Jets Prospect Report - January 2025

Jets celebrate 7th annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank

Three things: Bounce back win for Jets

Cheveldayoff assesses Jets at the midway point

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Three things - Mistakes hurt Jets against Utah

GAMEDAY: Jets at Utah

Three things - Jets can't solve Wolf

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Late game heroics from DeMelo

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Dylan Samberg explains the worst places to block a shot

Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks