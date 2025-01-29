Three things - Top line dominant in Montreal

The Winnipeg Jets started their three-game road trip in style beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 at the Bell Centre. Kyle Connor scored twice, Mark Scheifele and Rasmus Kupari had the other goals for the Jets who won their fourth straight and improved their record to 35-14-3. Scheifele is now at 326 career goals and is three goals away from becoming the franchise leader in that department, Ilya Kovalchuk (328) is the current leader. Winnipeg travels to Boston and will face the Bruins on Thursday.

TOP LINE DOING TOP LINE THINGS

The Canadiens came out looking to take the game to the Jets in the first period and got on the board first thanks to Juraj Slafkovsky at 11:03, Montreal outshot Winnipeg 12-4 at that point of the period. The Jets took over in the final five minutes of the first, Kyle Connor would tie the game at 15:36 pouncing on a Dylan DeMelo rebound and beat Samuel Montembeault for his 28th of the season.