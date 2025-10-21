THREE THINGS: Toews scores first goal as a Jet in win

Per NHL Stats, Toews scored his first goal as a member of the Jets and first overall since April 13, 2023 – a span of 2 years, 189 days. The 37-year-old became the third Winnipeg native to score a goal for the Jets since 2011-12. The others: Eric Fehr (2x; March 14, 2012 & Jan. 10, 2012) as well as Cody Eakin (March 9, 2020).

"As the saying goes with finding pucks in and around the net I was able to get the stick on that one and it is nice to see one go in." said Toews.

ANOTHER ONE

Scheifele continued his torrid pace to the start of the 2025-26 season scoring his seventh goal of the campaign with the game tied at one. Connor Hellebuyck made the save and the Jets broke out of their zone, Scheifele gave the puck to Kyle Connor in the neutral zone and made his way to the front of the Flames net. Scheifele outraced Nazem Kadri and tapped in a perfect feed from Connor for the game winner. Afterwards, Scheifele gave all the credit to Connor.

“Yes, I trust in that guy with the puck every single time,” said Scheifele.

“You know he's an amazing player, and I'm lucky to play with him.”