THREE THINGS: Toews scores first goal as a Jet in win

Toews scored game tying goal in third period, Mark Scheifele added game winner in 2-1 victory over Flames

2526_ThreeThingsCGY.10.20
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Mark Scheifele scored the game winning goal with 4:54 left in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets past the Calgary Flames 2-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome. Jonathan Toews scored his first goal with the Jets (5-1) who have won five straight games, Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves. Josh Morrissey moved into top spot on the franchise list for most assists by a defenceman. The Jets have won each of their first three road games of a season for the third time in franchise history, following 2024-25 (7 GP) and 2006-07 (3 GP). The Jets will come home to play three consecutive contests at Canada Life Centre starting Thursday against Seattle.

FIRST FOR JT

Jonathan Toews had two glorious chances Satuirday night against the Nashville Predators to get that first goal as a Jet. Tonight, in the third period with the Flames leading 1-0, the Jets went to the power play and Neal Pionk floated a shot to the net that Toews redirected past Dustin Wolf to tie the game at 2:41.

Per NHL Stats, Toews scored his first goal as a member of the Jets and first overall since April 13, 2023 – a span of 2 years, 189 days. The 37-year-old became the third Winnipeg native to score a goal for the Jets since 2011-12. The others: Eric Fehr (2x; March 14, 2012 & Jan. 10, 2012) as well as Cody Eakin (March 9, 2020).

"As the saying goes with finding pucks in and around the net I was able to get the stick on that one and it is nice to see one go in." said Toews.

ANOTHER ONE

Scheifele continued his torrid pace to the start of the 2025-26 season scoring his seventh goal of the campaign with the game tied at one. Connor Hellebuyck made the save and the Jets broke out of their zone, Scheifele gave the puck to Kyle Connor in the neutral zone and made his way to the front of the Flames net. Scheifele outraced Nazem Kadri and tapped in a perfect feed from Connor for the game winner. Afterwards, Scheifele gave all the credit to Connor.

“Yes, I trust in that guy with the puck every single time,” said Scheifele.

“You know he's an amazing player, and I'm lucky to play with him.”

Mark Scheifele with a Goal vs. Calgary Flames

MORRISSEY SETS FRANCHISE MARK

Josh Morrissey came into the night one assist away from passing Dustin Byfuglien for the franchise mark for most helpers by a defenceman in franchise history. Morrissey got the second assist on Scheifele’s game winning goal in the third period and he did it in his hometown, Morrissey now has 295 assists.

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flames

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

THREE THINGS: Scheifele becomes Jets all-time points leader

PROJECTED LINEUP: Predators at Jets

GAMEDAY: Predators at Jets

THREE THINGS: Scheifele pulls even with Wheeler

PROJECTED LINEUP: Jets at Flyers

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flyers

BLOG: Hitting the ice in Philadelphia

RELEASE: Jets Town Takeover returns to celebrate rural fans

BLOG: PK off to great start

Jets host Child Advocacy Night Oct. 18 in support of Toba Centre

THREE THINGS: Comrie and secondary scoring help Jets win

GAMEDAY: Jets at Islanders

THREE THINGS - Scheifele scores twice, leads Jets past Kings

PROJECTED LINEUP: Kings at Jets

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

THREE THINGS: Jets comeback falls short