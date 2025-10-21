THREE THINGS: Toews scores first goal as a Jet in win

Mark Scheifele scored the game winning goal with 4:54 left in the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets past the Calgary Flames 2-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome. Jonathan Toews scored his first goal with the Jets (5-1) who have won five straight games, Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves. Josh Morrissey moved into top spot on the franchise list for most assists by a defenceman. The Jets have won each of their first three road games of a season for the third time in franchise history, following 2024-25 (7 GP) and 2006-07 (3 GP). The Jets will come home to play three consecutive contests at Canada Life Centre starting Thursday against Seattle.
FIRST FOR JT
Jonathan Toews had two glorious chances Satuirday night against the Nashville Predators to get that first goal as a Jet. Tonight, in the third period with the Flames leading 1-0, the Jets went to the power play and Neal Pionk floated a shot to the net that Toews redirected past Dustin Wolf to tie the game at 2:41.