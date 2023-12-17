Three things - Jets move to top of Central

WINNIPEG - Nothing like a first-place showdown in the Manitoba capital tonight with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Colorado Avalanche. For the second time in December the Jets beat their Central Division rivals, this time 6-2 to push their record to 20-9-2. Gabe Vilardi scored his first two goals on home ice as a Jet, Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Iafallo, Nino Niederreiter and Nikolaj Ehlers had the other goals. Connor Hellebuyck has now allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last ten starts for the Jets who host Montreal on Monday.

TWO FOR VILARDI

Gabe Vilardi followed up his huge four-point night with his first two goal performance as a Jet. Vilardi is looking more and more confident as each game goes by and has fit in nicely on the top line since the injury to Kyle Connor. His first goal of the night came on a beautiful passing play that went Morrissey to Scheifele to Vilardi. The 24-year-old out battled Josh Manson for his second goal as he pounced on a rebound to beat Ivan Prosvetov.