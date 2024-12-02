Three things - Jets deserve better fate in Dallas

PK AND HELLEBUYCK COME UP HUGE

Winnipeg contained the number two power play in the NHL on Friday night in Vegas. Sunday afternoon, Dallas had a five-on-three man advantage for 1:32 and fired four shots on Hellebuyck but could not beat the Jets goaltender. Josh Morrissey then took a minor penalty for slashing at 16:36, Winnipeg did not surrender a single shot on that man advantage. With 20 seconds left in the second, Hellebuyck stared down Johnston and made a pad save to keep it a tie game.

DESERVED BETTER

The third period was another evenly played affair, but Dallas took their first lead when Mason Marchment fought off Josh Morrissey to beat Hellebuyck at 12:23. The Jets had a few glorious chances to tie, Pionk ripped a snapshot that looked like it was going to go in but Oettinger got a piece of it with his arm. Kyle Connor had a chance with just over 90 seconds left and his shot just went wide. With just under a minute left, Pionk spotted Mark Scheifele at the side of the net, he was denied by Oettinger.

"Obviously, there's a few things we probably want to clean up in zone, off the rush, a couple reads. But I think we worked hard. We battled. The effort was definitely there. It's been a grind of a road trip, the effort was there tonight.,"said Adam Lowry.

"We knew it was going to be a hard game. Their a skilled team and can make a lot of plays and couple things that we can control and, and that we can clean up and maybe avoid some of those. But it was a good effort all around."