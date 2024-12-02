Three things - Jets deserve better fate in Dallas

Winnipeg plays solid road game but lose 3-1

2425-Three_Things_DAL
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

For the first time this season, the Winnipeg Jets lost their third game in a row after a 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The Jets went 2-4 on their season long six-game road trip and once again deserved at least a point. Adam Lowry scored the only goal of the day for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves and is 15-4-0 on the season. Dallas is now six points back of the Jets for top spot in the Central. Winnipeg returns home to host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY

For the second straight game, the Jets opened the scoring, and it was off the stick of the captain, Adam Lowry. At 3:16, Lowry redirected Haydn Fleury’s shot, and it beat Jake Oettinger on the short side just inside the post for a 1-0 lead for his third goal in his last five games.

Dallas took advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone when Thomas Harley slid a pass over to Wyatt Johnson who one-timed it past Connor Hellebuyck to make it 1-1 at 17:06.

WPG@DAL: Lowry scores goal against Jake Oettinger

PK AND HELLEBUYCK COME UP HUGE

Winnipeg contained the number two power play in the NHL on Friday night in Vegas. Sunday afternoon, Dallas had a five-on-three man advantage for 1:32 and fired four shots on Hellebuyck but could not beat the Jets goaltender. Josh Morrissey then took a minor penalty for slashing at 16:36, Winnipeg did not surrender a single shot on that man advantage. With 20 seconds left in the second, Hellebuyck stared down Johnston and made a pad save to keep it a tie game.

DESERVED BETTER

The third period was another evenly played affair, but Dallas took their first lead when Mason Marchment fought off Josh Morrissey to beat Hellebuyck at 12:23. The Jets had a few glorious chances to tie, Pionk ripped a snapshot that looked like it was going to go in but Oettinger got a piece of it with his arm. Kyle Connor had a chance with just over 90 seconds left and his shot just went wide. With just under a minute left, Pionk spotted Mark Scheifele at the side of the net, he was denied by Oettinger.

"Obviously, there's a few things we probably want to clean up in zone, off the rush, a couple reads. But I think we worked hard. We battled. The effort was definitely there. It's been a grind of a road trip, the effort was there tonight.,"said Adam Lowry.

"We knew it was going to be a hard game. Their a skilled team and can make a lot of plays and couple things that we can control and, and that we can clean up and maybe avoid some of those. But it was a good effort all around."

