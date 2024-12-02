Three things - Jets deserve better fate in Dallas

For the first time this season, the Winnipeg Jets lost their third game in a row after a 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. The Jets went 2-4 on their season long six-game road trip and once again deserved at least a point. Adam Lowry scored the only goal of the day for the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves and is 15-4-0 on the season. Dallas is now six points back of the Jets for top spot in the Central. Winnipeg returns home to host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.
QUALITY OVER QUANTITY
For the second straight game, the Jets opened the scoring, and it was off the stick of the captain, Adam Lowry. At 3:16, Lowry redirected Haydn Fleury’s shot, and it beat Jake Oettinger on the short side just inside the post for a 1-0 lead for his third goal in his last five games.
Dallas took advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone when Thomas Harley slid a pass over to Wyatt Johnson who one-timed it past Connor Hellebuyck to make it 1-1 at 17:06.