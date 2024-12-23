Three things - Jets best team in NHL at the break

Scheifele (3G, 1A), Connor (2G, 2A) and Vilardi (3A) combine for 11 points

2425-Three_Things_TOR
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets got a hat trick from Mark Scheifele and two goals from Kyle Connor as they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 at Scotiabank Arena. The Jets are the first team in the NHL to reach the 50-point mark and matched the franchise record for fewest games to 50 points in a season (36 GP in 2023-24 & 2018-19). Connor Hellebuyck won his league leading 22nd game of the season for Winnipeg who will face Ottawa on December 28th after the Christmas break.

20 (AND 21) FOR CONNOR

One of the most consistent goal scorers since he began his career in the NHL has been Kyle Connor. The Jets forward came into today’s game tied with Blake Wheeler for third on the franchise’s all-time goal scoring list with 262. The 27-year-old would move into third on his own in the first period, the Jets were on the power play when Josh Morrissey fired a shot from the point that was tipped by Gabe Vilardi, Joseph Woll made the initial stop but could not get over in time to stop Connor. Connor reached the 20-goal mark for the eighth consecutive season and is on pace for career best in goals.

WPG@TOR: Connor scores PPG against Joseph Woll

Connor got his 21st of the season to make it 2-0 in the second period thanks to a couple great plays by his linemate Mark Scheifele. First, the Jets centreman would block a shot which turned into a two-on-one, Scheifele patiently waited for Connor to get into the right spot before he delivered a perfect pass.

WPG@TOR: Connor scores goal against Joseph Woll

SCHEIFELE’S HAT TRICK

In the third period, the Jets top line took over. At 3:27, a tremendous move by Gabe Vilardi turning Jake McCabe inside out before sending a seeing eye pass to Scheifele for the 3-1 goal.

WPG@TOR: Scheifele scores goal against Joseph Woll

After killing off a Dylan DeMelo penalty, Winnipeg made it 4-1 at 11:57. Josh Morrissey knocked the puck away from McCabe at the Jets blueline and raced down the left side of the ice and found Scheifele alone in front of the Leaf net. Scheifele was stopped the first time but stayed with the puck and slapped it off of the pad of Woll for the 4-1 lead. Scheifele hit 20 goals and now the Jets are the first team to have two 20-goal scorers this season. The 30-year-old completed the hat trick with an empty net goal at 19:39.

Mark Scheifele with a Goal vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

BEST TEAM IN THE NHL

They don’t hand out the Stanley Cup in December, but the Jets will head into the Christmas break as the top team in the NHL with 51 points.

“We have a great team. We have a lot of great guys in this room that work very hard. And obviously, Helly’s, he's been unbelievable this this year, goaltending has just been an unbelievable in general,” said Mark Scheifele.

“So, they don't hand out awards at Christmas. But obviously, we're happy, it's good to get a couple days off and get recharged and get going for the next half the season.”

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Jets at Maple Leafs

Three things - Jets play complete game in win over Wild

GAMEDAY: Wild at Jets

Jets host first Ukrainian Heritage Night January 2

Three things - Ducks stun Jets 

GAMEDAY: Jets at Ducks

Three things - Lowry scores winner late in third

Jets sign Kevin He to 3-year, entry level deal

GAMEDAY: Jets at Sharks

A Special Trip

Taste testing strange jelly beans with Eric Comrie!

Three things - Hellebuyck wins showdown with Laine

GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

Three things - Vegas steals a win in OT

GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

Three things - Jets blow out Bruins

GAMEDAY: Bruins at Jets

Three things - Jets begin homestand with 4-1 loss