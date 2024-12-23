Three things - Jets best team in NHL at the break

The Winnipeg Jets got a hat trick from Mark Scheifele and two goals from Kyle Connor as they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 at Scotiabank Arena. The Jets are the first team in the NHL to reach the 50-point mark and matched the franchise record for fewest games to 50 points in a season (36 GP in 2023-24 & 2018-19). Connor Hellebuyck won his league leading 22nd game of the season for Winnipeg who will face Ottawa on December 28th after the Christmas break.

20 (AND 21) FOR CONNOR

One of the most consistent goal scorers since he began his career in the NHL has been Kyle Connor. The Jets forward came into today’s game tied with Blake Wheeler for third on the franchise’s all-time goal scoring list with 262. The 27-year-old would move into third on his own in the first period, the Jets were on the power play when Josh Morrissey fired a shot from the point that was tipped by Gabe Vilardi, Joseph Woll made the initial stop but could not get over in time to stop Connor. Connor reached the 20-goal mark for the eighth consecutive season and is on pace for career best in goals.