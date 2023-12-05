Three things - Brossoit makes season-high 42 saves

Ehlers scores game winning goal in 2-1 win over Carolina

GettyImages-1823301234
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets closed out their four game homestand with a 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets who moved their record to 14-8-2 and are one point back of Dallas for second in the Central Division. The Jets will practice the next two days before departing to Denver for the start of a four-game road trip.

LAURENT BROSSOIT

The Jets knew coming in that they were going to spend a lot of time in the zone considering Carolina leads the NHL in offensive zone time. The Hurricanes did just that through the majority of the opening period and Laurent Brossoit was ready stopping all 15 shots he faced and at one point the shots were 12-0 Carolina. Brossoit was steady all the way through the second until an unfortunate bounce off the skate of Dylan DeMelo during a wraparound attempt by Martin Necas ruined the shutout bid with under a minute to go in the period. In the end, Brossoit had his best start since returning to the Jets and a key reason why they won tonight. Brossoit improves to 7-2-2 in his career when facing 40 or more shots.

“To be honest, I kind of like to get a lot of shots early and often, gets me into the game. But we knew they were going to do that, that's kind of their MO,” said Brossoit.

“They throw everything on net especially in the first period and they did that tonight and got me into the game.”

TOP LINE

Since Nikolaj Ehlers was bumped up to the top line, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Ehlers have been really close to having a huge night together. Monday night, they were excellent at creating offence combing for six points. The Jets scored on their second shot of the night when Ehlers hit Connor on the fly, and he roofed a shot over Antti Raanta’s blocker for his 15th goal of the campaign. The trio would combine again on the second Jet goal that saw Ehlers take a pass from Scheifele in the high slot and also scoring blocker side for the game winner.

CAR@WPG: Ehlers scores goal against Antti Raanta

3 GOALS OR LESS

The Jets may not have scored a lot of goals on their homestand, but they sure defended well holding their opponents to just seven goals over the four games. In fact, the Jets extended their longest active streak of the season in the NHL of allowing three or less goals to 14 straight games. They tied the franchise record set in 2021.

News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Dec. 4, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Dec. 4, 2023)
Jets sign Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension

Jets sign Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension
GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets
Jets debut RCAF alternate jerseys tonight

Jets debut RCAF alternate jerseys tonight
Three things - Jets end three game slide

Three things - Jets end three game slide
Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Dec. 2, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Dec. 2, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets
Chisholm set for Jets season debut

Chisholm set for Jets season debut
Three things - Oilers steal two points from Jets

Three things - Oilers steal two points from Jets
GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets
Vilardi inches closer to return

Vilardi inches closer to return
Winnipeg Jets host second annual South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life Dec. 16

Winnipeg Jets host second annual South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life Dec. 16
Three things - Stars shut out Jets

Three things - Stars shut out Jets
Pregame with Paul - Adam Lowry (Nov. 28, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Adam Lowry (Nov. 28, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets

GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets
Meet Ruby, our fifth HFC ambassador

Meet Ruby, our fifth HFC ambassador
Three things - Jets winning streak ends at five

Three things - Jets winning streak ends at five
GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators