Three things - Avs end Jets four game win streak

Kupari and Vilardi score in 5-2 loss to Colorado

2425-Three_Things_COL
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets fought back from a one goal deficit twice but ended up losing to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in the final game of 2024. Rasmus Kupari and Gabe Vilardi scored for the Jets who lost for the first time in five games. Eric Comrie made 33 saves for Winnipeg who will have New Years Day off and return to action Thursday when they begin an eight game homestand against Anaheim.

VILARDI PARTY CONTINUES

The Jets top line has done a lot of damage lately and while Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor have been getting a lot of attention, Gabe Vilardi deserves just as much attention as his linemates. Monday night, he scored twice on the power play and Tuesday night in Denver, Vilardi found a way to fight off a defender and chip the puck over Mackenzie Blackwood for his 18th of the season and fifth goal in his last six games which put the score at 2-2.

WPG@COL: Vilardi scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

BIG GOAL FROM FOURTH LINE

Colorado opened the scoring in the first period but in the second period at the 10:20 mark, Neal Pionk sent a great pass up to Morgan Barron at the Avs blueline. Barron skated in and hit a streaking Rasmus Kupari at the far post and the Finnish forward tapped in his third goal of the season. Barron now has an assist in back-to-back games.

WPG@COL: Kupari scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

NO POWER PLAYS

Something the Jets have been able to count on this season is getting a big goal from their power play. Monday against Nashville, the Jets got two huge goals with the man advantage on route to a 3-0 win. Tuesday against Colorado, the Jets did not get one power play, the first time this season that has happened.

