Three things - Avs end Jets four game win streak

The Winnipeg Jets fought back from a one goal deficit twice but ended up losing to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in the final game of 2024. Rasmus Kupari and Gabe Vilardi scored for the Jets who lost for the first time in five games. Eric Comrie made 33 saves for Winnipeg who will have New Years Day off and return to action Thursday when they begin an eight game homestand against Anaheim.

VILARDI PARTY CONTINUES

The Jets top line has done a lot of damage lately and while Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor have been getting a lot of attention, Gabe Vilardi deserves just as much attention as his linemates. Monday night, he scored twice on the power play and Tuesday night in Denver, Vilardi found a way to fight off a defender and chip the puck over Mackenzie Blackwood for his 18th of the season and fifth goal in his last six games which put the score at 2-2.