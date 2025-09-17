RELEASE: RSVP to the Jets 2025-26 Select-A-Seat Event

You’re invited to join us at Canada Life Centre on Monday, Sept. 22 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

GettyImages-2196219596
By True North Sports + Entertainment
Press Release

You’re invited to join us at Canada Life Centre on Monday, Sept. 22 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to view seat options for the 2025-26 season! Test out our best available seats and meet with a Winnipeg Jets Ticket Sales Account Executive in person to help you choose the seats and Membership package that best suits your needs! Explore available seats for our Full, Half, or Quarter Season Ticket Memberships. You can also check out seat options for Game Packs and Jets Passport ticket plans.

Secure a Membership at the event and you’ll be entered to win an autographed Winnipeg Jets jersey and a selfie on the Winnipeg Jets bench at a game you are attending!

All who RSVP will be assigned a specific timeslot between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Your designated timeslot will be communicated to you prior to the event. If Sept. 22 does not work for you, please indicate an alternative preference through the form below. Our team will do their best to accommodate your request.

Please RSVP by Friday, Sept. 19 by submitting the form below.

https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/531886

We look forward to hosting you at the event!

