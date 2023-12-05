Niederreiter perfect fit in Winnipeg

Niederreiter: "I'm obviously, like I said very fortunate to be able to be here.”

231205_NiederreiterFeature
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – The consistent theme around the Winnipeg Jets this season is they want people who want to be here.

Another great example of this theme is Nino Niederreiter.

The Swiss born forward seemed like the perfect fit when he was brought here before the trade deadline last season. Niederreiter warmed the hearts of Manitobans when he mentioned how much he enjoyed his time with the Jets during the summer of 2023.

On top of that, the 31-year-old said he had to go out and earn an extension with the Jets. The start he got off to this season showed that he meant what he said and Monday morning, it was official. A three-year extension worth $12 million was announced by the Jets.

“I mean, at the end of the day you've always got to go out there and try to prove yourself and prove to the team that you deserve another contract. And I think that's the attitude I've always had throughout my career,” said Niederreiter on Monday.

“I don't try to not take anything for granted, and, like I said, I'm happy to be here and it seems like we have a good chance for the next coming years to be an elite team. I'm happy to be a part of it.”

To head coach Rick Bowness, changing the narrative around the team has always been important.

“Listen, all we heard a couple of years ago is people wanted out,” smiled Bowness.

“Now, we’re hearing people want in. That’s a great thing.” 

A lot of teams talk about changing the culture and it sure seems like the organization has done that in less than two years under Bowness and his staff.

“You need the character guys that work hard every night. Again, love the game, love being at the rink, always being in good cheer, loves being a hockey player, loves everything that comes with it,” said Bowness.

“Again, he wants to be a Jet. You love his versatility; you love his character. You love a lot of things that he brings to the table.” 

Including the Jets, Niederreiter is playing for his third team in the last two seasons, so stability was an important factor in wanting to remain in the Manitoba capital.

“Anything can happen any given day you never know what's going to happen. But it's definitely a great feeling to know you have a chance to be here for the next three years. Like I said, I feel like we've got a really good chance to be a contending team here. And I think that's where I wanted to be,” said Niederreiter.

“It's a tough market out there. The big players getting paid a lot of money, the middle class, I guess, they've got to work for it to earn it and I think that's why free agency is always a dangerous thing to go into. I'm obviously, like I said very fortunate to be able to be here.”

At the start of the season, Niederreiter was penciled in on the Jets second line with Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers. A training camp injury to Ehlers changed those plans, when the Danish forward didn’t play any preseason games. Three games into the regular season, the Jets lost Gabriel Vilardi forcing another change to the forward group. Then on October 24th against the St. Louis Blues, Bowness put Niederreiter with Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton and one of the best third lines in hockey this season was born. Niederreiter explained about what makes this team a good fit for him.

“I think it's a hard-working group. I feel like they keep each other honest, and you've got to earn your ice time. the coach is straightforward with the things, the lineup, being on with [Mason Appleton] and [Adam Lowry], I think we've got a great role,” said Niederreiter.

“We know exactly what we've got to do and we’re doing a pretty good job with it. We know it's a long season, a lot of tough games ahead for us, but it's been fun.”

WPG@FLA: Niederreiter scores goal against Panthers

The good feelings generated by the seven-year extensions signed by Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck sure have carried into the news to start this week.

“I think it's nice to know that there's a bunch of key pieces that you can build around. It's a good sign that the organization is doing a lot of good things. Once we get people in the door, they see how well we are treated, how close we are as a team and things like that,” said Jets captain Adam Lowry.

“To know guys are willing to commit when they could test free agency, they can pick where they want to play and they choose to stay, it means a lot not only to us but to people in the organization that work so hard to make it such a good place to play, that we can keep a lot of these guys.”

There are currently 12 active players from Switzerland on NHL rosters, Niederreiter is second to Predators captain Roman Josi in games played (834) and points (423). But he does lead all active Swiss players in goals with 211.  We’ve seen social media posts with Niederreiter signing jerseys for Swiss fans both here in Winnipeg and on the road.

To top it all off, Niederreiter recently partnered with the True North Youth Foundation to mentor one of the U13 Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy teams.

“That was great. A great opportunity. They came into locker room and talked about the foundation and what they do. Obviously, we are in a very privileged situation and being able to help younger kids just put a smile on their faces and be around like that, it definitely gives me a really good feeling,” said Niederreiter.

“I was once that kid, when you look at a pro player back home you kind of dreamed of being there one day. I mean, I never would have guessed I had a career like I did so far. So, you never know, maybe one of those guys it's going to light up their life and may be standing here one day.”

Niederreiter has donated equipment to every player on his U13 team. The new equipment hasn’t arrived yet, but he did say the team is excited about it and added that he is looking forward to going for a skate with them. Just like Jets fans are looking forward to three more years of El Nino after the 2023-24 campaign.

News Feed

GROUND CONTROL | Hurling Insults with Kevin Sawyer

GROUND CONTROL | Hurling Insults with Kevin Sawyer
Three things - Brossoit makes season-high 42 saves

Three things - Brossoit makes season-high 42 saves
Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Dec. 4, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Dec. 4, 2023)
Jets sign Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension

Jets sign Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension
GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets

GAMEDAY: Hurricanes at Jets
Jets debut RCAF alternate jerseys tonight

Jets debut RCAF alternate jerseys tonight
Three things - Jets end three game slide

Three things - Jets end three game slide
Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Dec. 2, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Dec. 2, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets

GAMEDAY: Blackhawks at Jets
Chisholm set for Jets season debut

Chisholm set for Jets season debut
Three things - Oilers steal two points from Jets

Three things - Oilers steal two points from Jets
GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets
Vilardi inches closer to return

Vilardi inches closer to return
Winnipeg Jets host second annual South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life Dec. 16

Winnipeg Jets host second annual South Asian Heritage Night presented by Canada Life Dec. 16
Three things - Stars shut out Jets

Three things - Stars shut out Jets
Pregame with Paul - Adam Lowry (Nov. 28, 2023)

Pregame with Paul - Adam Lowry (Nov. 28, 2023)
GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets

GAMEDAY: Stars at Jets
Meet Ruby, our fifth HFC ambassador

Meet Ruby, our fifth HFC ambassador