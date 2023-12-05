Niederreiter perfect fit in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – The consistent theme around the Winnipeg Jets this season is they want people who want to be here.

Another great example of this theme is Nino Niederreiter.

The Swiss born forward seemed like the perfect fit when he was brought here before the trade deadline last season. Niederreiter warmed the hearts of Manitobans when he mentioned how much he enjoyed his time with the Jets during the summer of 2023.

On top of that, the 31-year-old said he had to go out and earn an extension with the Jets. The start he got off to this season showed that he meant what he said and Monday morning, it was official. A three-year extension worth $12 million was announced by the Jets.

“I mean, at the end of the day you've always got to go out there and try to prove yourself and prove to the team that you deserve another contract. And I think that's the attitude I've always had throughout my career,” said Niederreiter on Monday.

“I don't try to not take anything for granted, and, like I said, I'm happy to be here and it seems like we have a good chance for the next coming years to be an elite team. I'm happy to be a part of it.”

To head coach Rick Bowness, changing the narrative around the team has always been important.

“Listen, all we heard a couple of years ago is people wanted out,” smiled Bowness.

“Now, we’re hearing people want in. That’s a great thing.”

A lot of teams talk about changing the culture and it sure seems like the organization has done that in less than two years under Bowness and his staff.

“You need the character guys that work hard every night. Again, love the game, love being at the rink, always being in good cheer, loves being a hockey player, loves everything that comes with it,” said Bowness.

“Again, he wants to be a Jet. You love his versatility; you love his character. You love a lot of things that he brings to the table.”

Including the Jets, Niederreiter is playing for his third team in the last two seasons, so stability was an important factor in wanting to remain in the Manitoba capital.

“Anything can happen any given day you never know what's going to happen. But it's definitely a great feeling to know you have a chance to be here for the next three years. Like I said, I feel like we've got a really good chance to be a contending team here. And I think that's where I wanted to be,” said Niederreiter.

“It's a tough market out there. The big players getting paid a lot of money, the middle class, I guess, they've got to work for it to earn it and I think that's why free agency is always a dangerous thing to go into. I'm obviously, like I said very fortunate to be able to be here.”

At the start of the season, Niederreiter was penciled in on the Jets second line with Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers. A training camp injury to Ehlers changed those plans, when the Danish forward didn’t play any preseason games. Three games into the regular season, the Jets lost Gabriel Vilardi forcing another change to the forward group. Then on October 24th against the St. Louis Blues, Bowness put Niederreiter with Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton and one of the best third lines in hockey this season was born. Niederreiter explained about what makes this team a good fit for him.

“I think it's a hard-working group. I feel like they keep each other honest, and you've got to earn your ice time. the coach is straightforward with the things, the lineup, being on with [Mason Appleton] and [Adam Lowry], I think we've got a great role,” said Niederreiter.

“We know exactly what we've got to do and we’re doing a pretty good job with it. We know it's a long season, a lot of tough games ahead for us, but it's been fun.”