Jets select Loponen 155h overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

Loponen was selected the U20 SM-sarja Rookie of the Year

Loponen
WINNIPEG, June 29, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of forward Markus Loponen 155th overall in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Loponen, 18, appeared in 45 games, tallying 54 points (25G, 29A) with Kärpät U20 of the U20 SM-sarja league. He was selected the U20 SM-sarja Rookie of the Year and led the league with a plus-40 rating. Internationally, he also played for Finland at the 2024 U18 World Championship, netting an assist in five games.

Markus Loponen

Center

Born Jun 17 2006

Height 6.01 -- Weight 186 -- Shoots L

Markus Loponen Stats on Elite Prospects https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/540341/markus-loponen

