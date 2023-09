WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets today announced the following three players have been released to their junior clubs:

G – Dominic DiVincentiis – North Bay (OHL)

F – Jacob Julien – London (OHL)

F – Connor Levis – Kamloops (WHL)

The following three players have been released from their professional try-outs:

D – Simon Kubicek

D – Jimmy Oligny

F – C.J. Suess

The Jets now have 28 forwards, 17 defencemen, and five goalies remaining at training camp.