Jets make four selections at 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS – The Winnipeg Jets began the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft with five selections but finished Saturday with four thanks to sending their fourth and seventh round picks to the Buffalo Sabres to move up in the fourth round.
Round 2, Pick 37 - Alfons Freij D 6'1" 187 Shattuck – Vaxjo Lakers (Swe-Jr)
Freij is a left shot defenceman who played the majority of last season in the J20 Nationell, tallying 33 points (14G, 19A) in 40 games with the Växjö Lakers. He had an impressive run at the U18’s in Finland helping Sweden win bronze, Freij recorded six points (2G 4A) in seven games.
Mark Hillier, Winnipeg Jets Director of amateur scouting on Freij: “Really good skating defenceman, puck mover, has power play possibility, really escapes pressure well, builds his game around his puck moving.”