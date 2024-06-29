Jets make four selections at 2024 NHL Draft

Round 4, Pick 109 - Kevin He F 5’11" 182 Niagra IceDogs (OHL)

He has had an impressive run in Niagra the past couple of seasons with 87 points (52G 35A) in just 130 games. He is just the second player born in China to be drafted into the National Hockey League joining Andong Song, who was selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Hillier: “We traded up to get He, we’re really excited about him. We didn’t have a lot of picks, but we thought he was worth the gamble when you trade a pick and move up to get him. High pace, high tempo player. Really good speed and quickness. Goal scorer.”

Round 5, Pick 155 - Markus Loponen C 6’1" 185 Karpat (SM-sarja)

Loponen appeared in 45 games, tallying 54 points (25G, 29A) with Kärpät U20 of the U20 SM-sarja league. He was selected the U20 SM-sarja Rookie of the Year and led the league with a plus-40 rating. Internationally, he also played for Finland at the 2024 U18 World Championship, netting an assist in five games.

Hillier: “He’s a really an intriguing kid for us, our Finnish scout, Jari Kekalainen really had a lot of time for him, was really passionate about the player. I think he had 25 goals in 45 games in the under 20 league. He’s a smart, responsible, two-way centre, with some goal scoring ability.”