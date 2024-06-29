Jets make four selections at 2024 NHL Draft

Alfons Freij (2nd round, 37th overall) was Winnipeg's first selection

GettyImages-2159831168
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

LAS VEGAS – The Winnipeg Jets began the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft with five selections but finished Saturday with four thanks to sending their fourth and seventh round picks to the Buffalo Sabres to move up in the fourth round.

Round 2, Pick 37 - Alfons Freij D 6'1" 187 Shattuck – Vaxjo Lakers (Swe-Jr)

Freij is a left shot defenceman who played the majority of last season in the J20 Nationell, tallying 33 points (14G, 19A) in 40 games with the Växjö Lakers. He had an impressive run at the U18’s in Finland helping Sweden win bronze, Freij recorded six points (2G 4A) in seven games.

Mark Hillier, Winnipeg Jets Director of amateur scouting on Freij: “Really good skating defenceman, puck mover, has power play possibility, really escapes pressure well, builds his game around his puck moving.”

GettyImages-2159834015

Round 4, Pick 109 - Kevin He F 5’11" 182 Niagra IceDogs (OHL)

He has had an impressive run in Niagra the past couple of seasons with 87 points (52G 35A) in just 130 games. He is just the second player born in China to be drafted into the National Hockey League joining Andong Song, who was selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Hillier: “We traded up to get He, we’re really excited about him. We didn’t have a lot of picks, but we thought he was worth the gamble when you trade a pick and move up to get him. High pace, high tempo player. Really good speed and quickness. Goal scorer.”

Round 5, Pick 155 - Markus Loponen C 6’1" 185 Karpat (SM-sarja)

Loponen appeared in 45 games, tallying 54 points (25G, 29A) with Kärpät U20 of the U20 SM-sarja league. He was selected the U20 SM-sarja Rookie of the Year and led the league with a plus-40 rating. Internationally, he also played for Finland at the 2024 U18 World Championship, netting an assist in five games.

Hillier: “He’s a really an intriguing kid for us, our Finnish scout, Jari Kekalainen really had a lot of time for him, was really passionate about the player. I think he had 25 goals in 45 games in the under 20 league. He’s a smart, responsible, two-way centre, with some goal scoring ability.”

GettyImages-2159843880

Round 6, Pick 187 - Kieron Walton C 6’6" 211 Sudbury (OHL)

Walton had 43 points (18G, 25A) in 65 games with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves last season. During the past two seasons with Sudbury, the Toronto native has 56 points (26G, 30A) in 111 games. His favourite player is Tage Thompson from the Buffalo Sabres.

Walton on his game: “200-foot player. I like to use my size and my skill to my advantage to try and find teammates at the right time and just try to make plays.”

