Byfuglien family shares heartfelt message on social media

Winnipeg Jets fans showcased their love for Dustin Byfuglien at the Alumni Game, the Heritage Classic, and across social media all weekend long.

For the Byfuglien family, the weekend was just as special.

Following the Alumni Game on Saturday night at Canada Life Centre, Dustin's wife, Emily, shared this heartfelt message from her family on social media:

I’ve been trying to find the right words to describe what this weekend meant to our family, and I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to do it justice.

Winnipeg, you gave us something this weekend that I didn’t realize how much I needed. A goodbye we never really got to have.

The way our chapter in Winnipeg ended wasn’t how any of us imagined it would. There were a lot of emotions, a lot left unsaid, and a goodbye that never really happened. For years, I’ve carried a little sadness about that. Not because of the hockey, but because of the people.

Because Winnipeg was never just about hockey to us.

It was a city that embraced our family, watched our children grow, celebrated with us, and stood behind us through so many incredible years. The friendships, the memories, the familiar faces in the stands, and the kindness we experienced are things I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

Coming back this weekend and feeling that same love after all these years was overwhelming in the most beautiful way. Every hug, every kind word, every person who stopped us to share a memory or simply say hello reminded me just how special this city and its people truly are.

I know the ending was complicated. I know there were feelings on all sides. But this weekend reminded me that sometimes the love and memories you leave behind are bigger than the way a chapter ends.

And maybe that’s what made this weekend so emotional. We finally got to feel the goodbye we missed, and it was more beautiful than I could have imagined.

To the fans who loved and supported our family for all those years, and who welcomed us back like no time had passed, thank you. You gave us more than you probably realize.

Winnipeg will always hold a piece of my heart. Not because of the games, the wins, or the hockey, but because of the people who made it feel like home.

Some chapters don’t end the way we hoped. But sometimes, if we’re lucky, we get one more moment to remember just how beautiful they were.

Thank you, Winnipeg. For all of it. Xo