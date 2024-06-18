Jets & Moose extend affiliation agreement with Norfolk

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, June 18, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, along with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, announced that they have extended their partnership with the Norfolk Admirals as the organization’s ECHL affiliate for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Winnipeg Jets draft picks Dmitry Kuzmin (3rd RD, '21) and Thomas Milic (5th RD, '23) played in Norfolk during the 2023-24 season. A total of seven players appeared in contests for both the Moose and Admirals including: Kuzmin, Milic, Thomas Caron, Carson Golder, Simon Kubicek, Mark Liwiski and Oskari Salminen.

The Admirals posted a 41-21-6-1 record in 2023-24, their eighth season in the ECHL. The club advanced to the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Norfolk Admirals begin their second season as the ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose on Friday, Oct. 18 when they welcome the Adirondack Thunder to Norfolk Scope Arena.

