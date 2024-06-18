Jets & Moose extend affiliation agreement with Norfolk

Jets draft picks Dmitry Kuzmin and Thomas Milic played in Norfolk in 23-24

2425JETS_AFFILIATION EXTENSION_1920x1080
By Winnipeg Jets PR
@WpgJetsPR Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WINNIPEG, June 18, 2024 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, along with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, announced that they have extended their partnership with the Norfolk Admirals as the organization’s ECHL affiliate for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Winnipeg Jets draft picks Dmitry Kuzmin (3rd RD, '21) and Thomas Milic (5th RD, '23) played in Norfolk during the 2023-24 season. A total of seven players appeared in contests for both the Moose and Admirals including: Kuzmin, Milic, Thomas Caron, Carson Golder, Simon Kubicek, Mark Liwiski and Oskari Salminen.

The Admirals posted a 41-21-6-1 record in 2023-24, their eighth season in the ECHL. The club advanced to the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Norfolk Admirals begin their second season as the ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose on Friday, Oct. 18 when they welcome the Adirondack Thunder to Norfolk Scope Arena.

-#####-

News Feed

Jets announce coaching staff appointments

Jets continue preparations for NHL Draft

Jets prospect playing for Memorial Cup

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets

Perfetti excited about Arniel hiring

'Extremely special day' for Arniel

Jets at Worlds - 05.26.24

Jets at Worlds - 05.25.24

Three Things - Arniel named Jets head coach

Scott Arniel appointed Winnipeg Jets head coach

Former Jets scout wins QMJHL title as GM

Jets at Worlds - 05.21.24

Jets at Worlds - 05.19.24

Jets at Worlds - 05.18.24

Jets at Worlds - 05.15.24

Jets at Worlds - 05.13.24

Jets Prospect Report - May

2023-24 season wrap-up