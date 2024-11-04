Holden's story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Your Support Ensures Access to the Latest Treatments for Manitoba Kids with Cancer

Smiling
By CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

Holden is an eight-year-old who loves being outdoors. Prior to his diagnosis he was most likely to be found riding his bike, playing in the sandbox or exploring nature. Life today is very different. About a year ago, Holden began feeling unwell. Over the next several months, he was back and forth to the doctor and had numerous tests. His parents knew something wasn’t right. After being admitted to the hospital, a series of blood tests led to an ultrasound and CT scan that would finally provide some answers.

Holden and his parents received the shocking news that he had a large mass growing in one of his kidneys. This would later be diagnosed as a Wilms tumour, a rare form of kidney cancer mainly affecting children. He was admitted to the hospital and began chemotherapy immediately to try and shrink the tumour. Weeks later, Holden would undergo major surgery to remove one of his kidneys.

Fortunately, the surgery was a success. Next, Holden completed 11 rounds of radiation and then once again started chemotherapy. Life is very unpredictable right now for Holden and his parents. The chemotherapy treatments are challenging and the side effects are awful and Holden often spends time in the hospital as a result.

Treatment 3

Prior to his diagnosis Holden and his family were very involved in their community. While they have temporarily had to take a break from some of the activities they love, they are grateful for the support they continue to receive from family, friends and their community at large. This fall Holden’s school held a run in his honour and it was truly special.

Run for Holden

Recently, Holden’s parents were blindsided to learn that he would require an additional surgery to address a new spot on one of his lungs, followed by more chemotherapy. Holden’s spirits remain high, and his family is ready to fight cancer alongside him.

Holden and other young people battling cancer benefit from research-driven care made possible by years of donor support. Ongoing investment is essential to enable doctors and scientists to pursue life-saving research that develops new and enhanced cancer treatments for children in Manitoba.

Join the Winnipeg Jets as they fight for kids like Holden this November. Fan can support the team’s Hockey Fights Cancer campaign to raise funds in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation which helps to provide life-saving care for youth right here in Manitoba. The Jets’ HFC raffle runs all month in game and at TNYFRaffle.com, and in-game fundraising and a sweetened 50/50 pot at the Dec. 3 HFC game will support the cause. Learn more about the Jets HFC campaign at winnipegjets.com/hfc and join us at a game throughout the campaign - winnipegjets.com/tickets.

