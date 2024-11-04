Holden's story - Hockey Fights Cancer

Holden is an eight-year-old who loves being outdoors. Prior to his diagnosis he was most likely to be found riding his bike, playing in the sandbox or exploring nature. Life today is very different. About a year ago, Holden began feeling unwell. Over the next several months, he was back and forth to the doctor and had numerous tests. His parents knew something wasn’t right. After being admitted to the hospital, a series of blood tests led to an ultrasound and CT scan that would finally provide some answers.

Holden and his parents received the shocking news that he had a large mass growing in one of his kidneys. This would later be diagnosed as a Wilms tumour, a rare form of kidney cancer mainly affecting children. He was admitted to the hospital and began chemotherapy immediately to try and shrink the tumour. Weeks later, Holden would undergo major surgery to remove one of his kidneys.

Fortunately, the surgery was a success. Next, Holden completed 11 rounds of radiation and then once again started chemotherapy. Life is very unpredictable right now for Holden and his parents. The chemotherapy treatments are challenging and the side effects are awful and Holden often spends time in the hospital as a result.