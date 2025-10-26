GAMEDAY: Mammoth at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets hope to close out their three-game homestand today against the Utah Mammoth (TSN3, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

The Mammoth come into Winnipeg sitting atop the Central Division having won six in a row and are two points up on the Jets.

“The Central Division is stacked. I think top to bottom. You get a team like Utah that didn’t make the playoffs last year, they look like they’ve taken a big step,” said Neal Pionk.

“You look at a team like Chicago; they look like they’ve taken a big step. So, it’s a challenge every night.”

The Jets dodged a bullet on Friday night after Pionk took a slapshot off the leg in the win over Calgary. The defenceman was down for a moment and then hobbled around the defensive zone for a while before hitting the puck to a teammate to allow them to clear the zone. Pionk said his leg is fine.

“Yeah, it was more that it caught me by surprise. I was looking for my guy in d-zone coverage and all of a sudden, I heard a slapshot, I didn’t see it,” said Pionk.

“Next thing I knew it hit my leg. So, it caught me by surprise, and I was fine after that.”

