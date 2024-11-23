GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators

NASHVILLE - After opening a season-long six-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Winnipeg Jets are right back at it tonight against a Central Division rival in the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

The Jets (17-3-0) had goals from Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov, Gabriel Vilardi, and Kyle Connor on Friday night to complete a season series sweep of the Penguins. Now their focus shifts to the Predators, who are 6-11-3 and are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on November 20.

Nashville is 2-2-2 in their last six games and are currently eighth in the Central Division, but history shows that whenever these two teams meet, the records don't seem to matter. Divisional games seem to bring out the best in both teams, with Winnipeg holding a 6-0-0 record against the Central, while Nashville is 3-1-1.

Winnipeg won't hold a morning skate (due to the back-to-back) so stay tuned to the team's social media channels for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com