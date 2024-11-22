GAMEDAY: Jets at Penguins

PITTSBURGH - The Winnipeg Jets open a season-long six-game road trip tonight when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Jets (16-3-0) are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, a game that stands as Winnipeg's only stop at home during a run of nine of 10 on the road. In the first meeting of the season between the Jets and the Penguins, Winnipeg rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to post a 6-3 victory on October 20.

As for Pittsburgh (7-10-4), they're coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. It was another scenario where Pittsburgh held a 2-0 lead, but couldn't convert it into two points in the standings.

The Jets will hold a morning skate at 10 am CT at PPG Paints Arena, so stay tuned for line-up updates as they come available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com