GAMEDAY: Jets at Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Florida Panthers.

It's the first game of a home-and-home set between the two clubs, with the second game coming in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The Jets (15-2-0) are coming off just their second regulation loss of the season, which came on Thursday in Tampa Bay. Prior to that game, Winnipeg's last loss came at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Jets responded with a seven-game win streak.

They'll be up against a motivated Panthers squad, who are 11-5-1 this season but dropped two straight games to the New Jersey Devils on home ice this week. Even with those losses, the Panthers are still in first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Jets will hold a morning skate on Saturday, so stay tuned for all the line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

