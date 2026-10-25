GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

6 PM CT, TV: Sportsnet, Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The NHL’s signature Canadian outdoor event returns to Manitoba when the Winnipeg Jets play host to the Montreal Canadiens in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic on Sunday, Oct. 25, at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium (6 p.m. CT, Sportsnet, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

Scott Arniel will be making his outdoor NHL game debut as a head coach. He does, however, have prior experience outdoors as an assistant coach – with the Rangers in the 2018 Winter Classic and 2014 Stadium Series (2 GP).

These games are awesome in the sense of being able to have your family here (Saturday), and being out on the ice, being a part of watching what we do, and being around the guys in the room,” said Arniel.

“And then it’s about two points. We’re in a real tough division. Montreal will say the same thing. Once the puck drops, it’s not an exhibition anymore. It’s real hockey. We saw it last year with Tampa and Boston. Hopefully it doesn't come to that, but at the end of the day, it's real hockey and it's an important two points. That pretty much will be the message to the guys.”

This will mark the first game since the Jets traded Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer and Nico Daws have already arrived in Winnipeg. Arniel gave a lot of credit to his leadership group for working past the distraction since Hellebuyck asked to be dealt.

“We didn't let it come into the room, and they stayed focused on what their job was. Now it's (time to) turn the page,” said Arniel.

“We welcome all the guys that we got from New Jersey and are excited to have them. excited to get going and moving forward.”

From the line rushes at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the 24-year-old Mercer will make his Jets debut alongside Adam Lowry and Isak Rosén. It will also be in different conditions with the game being outdoors and some wind playing a part.

“I think it's obviously just going out there having fun. Usually that happens, especially when you're switching teams, you have a bit of jitters, and this is just going to add to it,” said Mercer.

“But it's going to be a fun time. I'm going to have family in town, so that'll be exciting and definitely more of a welcoming event.”

Lowry said the team is relieved to have clarity after the uncertainty surrounding Hellebuyck’s situation, adding that it’s nice to have that cloud lifted. Now he can focus on the fact the Jets are back playing in an outdoor game for the third time. Lowry, Kyle Connor, and Mark Scheifele have played in each of Winnipeg’s prior two outdoor games (2019 HC and 2016 HC). They will tie Mikael Backlund (2023, 2019 and 2011) for the most all-time appearances by a skater in the Heritage Classic.

“It's awesome. I think playing outdoor hockey is hockey in its purest form. We all grew up envisioning playing in the NHL, when we were playing on the outdoor rinks or the frozen ponds. It's where you spend out countless hours with your friends,” said Lowry.

“So, to get to do it outside, get to do it at home, just in such a big venue, such a great venue, it's exciting. We're looking forward to it. Getting back into the white Heritage jerseys that we wore the last time we were here. It's awesome.”

The Jets are trying to end a four-game winless streak and will try to do it tonight against the Canadiens.

“I think just getting more comfortable with each other. I think it's whether the game's going good or whether the game's going bad. What we continue to come back to as a team, come back into our structure,” said Scheifele.

“What makes us the Winnipeg Jets and what makes us tick when we're playing good. I think it's just a matter of everyone getting more and more comfortable with each other and knowing when you know things are going bad, how can we kickstart it back into gear.”

Winnipeg will become the 10th city to host multiple outdoor NHL games, following the 2016 edition of the Heritage Classic (also at Princess Auto Stadium, then-named Investors Group Field). Winnipeg also will tie Edmonton (2023 HC and 2003 HC) for the most outdoor NHL games hosted by a Canadian city.

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