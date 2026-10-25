GAMEDAY: Canadiens at Jets

WINNIPEG - The NHL’s signature Canadian outdoor event returns to Manitoba when the Winnipeg Jets play host to the Montreal Canadiens in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic on Sunday, Oct. 25, at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium (6 p.m. CT, Sportsnet, 680 CJOB/Power 97).

Scott Arniel will be making his outdoor NHL game debut as a head coach. He does, however, have prior experience outdoors as an assistant coach – with the Rangers in the 2018 Winter Classic and 2014 Stadium Series (2 GP).

These games are awesome in the sense of being able to have your family here (Saturday), and being out on the ice, being a part of watching what we do, and being around the guys in the room,” said Arniel.

“And then it’s about two points. We’re in a real tough division. Montreal will say the same thing. Once the puck drops, it’s not an exhibition anymore. It’s real hockey. We saw it last year with Tampa and Boston. Hopefully it doesn't come to that, but at the end of the day, it's real hockey and it's an important two points. That pretty much will be the message to the guys.”

This will mark the first game since the Jets traded Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils, Dawson Mercer and Nico Daws have already arrived in Winnipeg. Arniel gave a lot of credit to his leadership group for working past the distraction since Hellebuyck asked to be dealt.

“We didn't let it come into the room, and they stayed focused on what their job was. Now it's (time to) turn the page,” said Arniel.

“We welcome all the guys that we got from New Jersey and are excited to have them. excited to get going and moving forward.”