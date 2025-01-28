GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

6:00 pm CT - TV: TSN; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250128_MTL_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

MONTREAL - The Winnipeg Jets open a three-game Eastern Conference road trip tonight when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

The Jets (34-14-3) have won three straight games thanks to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday. In that contest, Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and had four points, while Kyle Connor also found the back of the net (as part of a three-point performance), along with Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele.

The Canadiens (24-20-5) are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils, a game that opened a three-game home stand. It's part of a stretch that sees the Canadiens play six of seven games at the Bell Centre. During that run, Montreal is 2-2-1.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at 10:30 am CT, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

News Feed

Three things - Vilardi's four-point night leads Jets to win

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Perfetti hat trick, Ehlers 500 career points

GAMEDAY: Utah Hockey Club at Jets

Jets Prospect Report - January 2025

Jets celebrate 7th annual WASAC weekend presented by Scotiabank

Three things: Bounce back win for Jets

Cheveldayoff assesses Jets at the midway point

GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

Three things - Mistakes hurt Jets against Utah

GAMEDAY: Jets at Utah

Three things - Jets can't solve Wolf

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

Three things - Late game heroics from DeMelo

GAMEDAY: Kraken at Jets

Dylan Samberg explains the worst places to block a shot

Jets acquire defenceman Isaak Phillips from Blackhawks

Winnipeg Jets’ Wives and Girlfriends host pet food drive with Winnipeg Humane Society