GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

MONTREAL - The Winnipeg Jets open a three-game Eastern Conference road trip tonight when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

The Jets (34-14-3) have won three straight games thanks to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday. In that contest, Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and had four points, while Kyle Connor also found the back of the net (as part of a three-point performance), along with Mason Appleton and Mark Scheifele.

The Canadiens (24-20-5) are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils, a game that opened a three-game home stand. It's part of a stretch that sees the Canadiens play six of seven games at the Bell Centre. During that run, Montreal is 2-2-1.

Winnipeg will hold a morning skate at 10:30 am CT, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com