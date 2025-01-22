GAMEDAY: Jets at Avalanche

8:30 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

250122_COL_2568x1444
By Mitchell Clinton
@MitchellClinton WinnipegJets.com

DENVER - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a two-game road trip tonight when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

The Jets (31-14-3) are looking to rebound from a 5-2 loss in Utah on Monday. Wednesday's divisional clash between the Jets and Avalanche will also close out the regular season series between the two clubs. Winnipeg has won two of them, both at Canada Life Centre, while Colorado earned their victory on New Year's Eve.

As for the Avalanche (28-19-1), they're also coming off a loss. They dropped a 3-1 decision to the Minnesota Wild on Monday and will close out a five-game home stand tonight.

The Jets will hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for line-up information as it comes available.

-- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com

