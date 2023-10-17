GAME DAY: Kings at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets continue their three game homestand with an intriguing matchup tonight at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets made a huge trade in the off-season with the Los Angeles Kings that saw them deal Pierre-Luc Dubois to the west coast in exchange for forwards Gabe Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and a 2024 second round pick.

The Kings are in Winnipeg tonight and all three players that came to the Manitoba capital in the deal with Los Angeles are settling in as members of the Jets.

“It’s been nice. Everybody’s been great helping us out, different systems, all that kind of stuff,” said Alex Iafallo on Monday.

“It’s been an easy transition trying to understand more stuff. It’s been fun so far. We’ve been playing great, so we’ve got to keep at ‘er.”

Winnipeg is coming off an impressive 6-4 win over Florida and are 1-1 to start the season. Meanwhile, the Kings lost 6-5 in overtime at home to Carolina and have started the season 0-1-1.

The lines and D pairings at practice remained the same as Saturday’s game:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Perfetti-Ehlers

Iafallo-Lowry-Appleton

Barron-Kupari-Namestnikov

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Dillon-Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck will start tonight for the Jets.

Stay right here for more news after today’s morning skate at Canada Life Centre.