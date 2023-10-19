News Feed

Vilardi out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

Heinola in good spirits following ankle surgery

Three things - Jets lose Vilardi to injury in loss to Kings

Pregame with Paul - Dylan DeMelo (Oct. 17, 2023)

Ground Control - Episode 166 (Elliotte Friedman)

GAME DAY: Kings at Jets

Newest Jets ready to face former team

Three things - Jets win home opener

Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Oct. 14, 2023)

GAME DAY: Panthers at Jets

Jets look to build off season opener

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 3

Three things - Jets drop opener in Calgary

Pregame with Paul - Adam Lowry

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

Jets hoping Hellebuyck and Scheifele contracts create momentum

Ground Control - Episode 165 (Mark Chipman)

LIVE: Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck press conference

Game Day: Golden Knights at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN 3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets close out their three-game homestand against the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights tonight.

It was a tough day yesterday as Rick Bowness announced that the team will be without Gabe Vilardi for the next four to six weeks as the 24-year-old forward has a sprained MCL.

David Gustafsson will come into the lineup tonight for his first game of the 23-24 season and that means there has been some changes to the four lines.

PROJECTED LINE-UP

Bowness gave some hints about what his lines will look like tonight, but it is all dependent on how Mason Appleton feels today.

Connor-Scheifele-Appleton

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Ehlers

Iafallo-Lowry-Niederreiter

Barron-Kupari-Gustafsson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Pionk

Samberg-Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit will start in goal.

QUICK STAT:

Mark Scheifele is one of four players in the NHL this season to start the campaign on a three-game goal scoring streak, joining Leon Draisaitl, Chris Kreider, and Teuvo Teravainen.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

Today's quote of the day comes from Rick Bowness who discussed the changes with a couple of the defence pairings.

“Well, I didn’t like these goals (against). I thought we turned the puck over way too much (Tuesday night). When we’re at our best, we’re getting back and we’re moving the puck out and we’re coming out with speed,” said Bowness yesterday.

“We did that for two games, and we did it for the first period last night. After all of the chances we created. But as the game wore on, we just stopped moving the puck well and that’s a big part of our game. So, we’ll look at a change or two there.”

Stay tuned to winnipegjets.com for more information following today’s optional skate and media availability.